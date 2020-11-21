Salpointe Catholic to represent Southern Arizona in Open Division, Pusch Ridge Christian punches ticket to 3A playoffs

The advantages of playing a football season during a global pandemic in sync with the rest of the state, while Southern Arizona public high schools delayed the shortened season, came to fruition for Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge Christian.

Tucson's two football-playing private schools were placed in state playoff brackets Saturday morning. Since Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge Christian began their seasons on Oct. 2 and combined for only one loss this season, both teams qualified for state-wide postseason competition.

For the second consecutive season, the undefeated Salpointe Catholic Lancers (6-0) will represent Southern Arizona in the Open Division playoff, an eight-team field of the top big-school programs.

The sixth-seeded Lancers will face third-seeded Scottsdale Saguaro Friday at 7 p.m. Barring cancelation, Salpointe Catholic and Saguaro will face each other in the postseason for the fourth time in five years, with the Sabercats winning the previous three including the 2017 and '18 Class 4A state championships.

Pusch Ridge punched its ticket to the Class 3A playoffs Friday night, when the Lions routed Glendale Christian 49-7 in a play-in game. Fourth-seeded Pusch Ridge will host fifth-seeded Wickenburg Friday at 7 p.m.