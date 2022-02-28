Salpointe Catholic uses second-quarter run to beat Flagstaff, win first state title in program history

“We prepared for this,” Henderson said. “We have watched film on them so we knew was we were getting into. It was in a different environment that I’m used to but we got used to it pretty quickly and we were able to adapt.”

Early on Monday night, the Lancers were stunned by the shorter, quicker Eagles who played an aggressive style of defense, challenging every pass and trying to win every 50-50 ball in front of a decidedly pro-Flagstaff crowd.

But No. 5 Flagstaff's shooting was not up to par; it shot just 31% from the field, and the patient Lancers finally took control after the second minute of the second quarter.

The Lancers went on a 21-1 run over the final 5:40 on the second quarter to take a 30-13 lead at halftime.

“We started pressuring them, we went to full court pressure and that helped us get settled in a lot of ways, and then after that, we talked about this before the game, we knew that they needed turnovers, they needed possessions. So it was about us taking care of the ball. It was a little sloppy out there.”