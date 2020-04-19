Salpointe Catholic's 2019 team proved it could play with anyone in the state

Editor’s note: Over the next five days, the Star is listing five reasons why 2019 was one of the best football seasons in Arizona history. Today’s topic: Salpointe Catholic’s run to the first-ever Open Division bracket in head coach Dennis Bene’s final season.

Salpointe Catholic was set up for a storybook ending.

After 18 seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, Dennis Bene announced his retirement the week of Salpointe Catholic’s season opener. The 2019 season would be the final go-around.

Fortunately for the Lancers, they were the best team in Southern Arizona. Led by Texas-bound running back and five-star recruit Bijan Robinson, future Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom, future Power 5 conference offensive lineman Jonah Miller, guard and UCLA commit Bruno Fina, star quarterback Treyson Bourguet and tight end Connor Witthoft, among others, the Lancers had the players to make a deep run in the newly created Open Division.

Salpointe proved it belonged before falling in the Open Division semifinals. Still, their undefeated regular-season run and playoff push stood as one of the biggest highlights of the 2019 season.