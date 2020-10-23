Salpointe Catholic's defense shines in blowout win over Buena

Salpointe Catholic High School running back David Cordero raced past Sierra Vista Buena linebacker Damien Garza on a wheel route, and backup quarterback Dylan Dreis hit him in stride.
The only problem? Dreis’ 27-yard touchdown pass hung in the air for just long enough for safety Austin Cox to adjust and meet Cordero as the ball dropped into his lap. It didn’t matter. With a forearm thrust to Cox’s chest, Cordero bulldozed his way into the end zone, capping off a soul-crushing 12-play, 4:58 drive to open the second half. The score spurred on the host Lancers to a 37-6 win Friday night as they improved to 2-0.
“He’s been working for this time and this moment for a long time,” Salpointe coach Eric Rogers said. “For him to see those rewards and cash them in on Friday nights, it’s outstanding. I’m so proud of him.”
Salpointe starting quarterback Treyson Bourguet, a University of Arizona commit, was knocked out of the game earlier in the drive on a hit to his head as he slid. He finished 6 of 12 for 61 yards with a touchdown. Rogers said that Bourguet was held out for precautionary reasons with the Lancers already up 21-0 when he was ready to go back in.
“He’s all right,” Rogers said. “With the situation we were in at that point in the game, I just didn’t feel like putting him back in and having him take an extra hit.”
But Dreis picked up where Bourguet left off, completing his first six passes en route to a 13-of-21 performance for 156 yards with the lone score to Cordero.
“You know there’s a second there where you’re kind of in shock,” Dreis said. “But that’s why you prepare. I talk to the coaches on the sideline and I’m always ready to go in.”
The Lancer defense helped make the job even easier, tallying five interceptions and a timely fumble recovery. Buena quarterback Austin Grimm had his night end early, grimacing every time the trainer touched his ribs.
It was a tough night for the baseball player turned first-year signal caller. He failed to complete a single pass, going 0 for 6 with three interceptions. Salpointe safety Julian Robles snatched the second from a collection of bodies and raced past Grimm to the end zone to open the scoring with 2:43 left in the opening quarter.
But Robles wasn’t done.
Just as Buena was beginning to build some momentum, seizing on a long interception return of its own, Robles ripped the ball away from running back Tory Walters at Salpointe’s 1-yard line. Robles danced his way up the home sideline, celebrating the quashing of a seemingly inevitable scoring drive. Any confidence built by the Colts went along with it.
Aside from the occasional darting run by Walters, who finished with 120 yards on nine carries, the Lancers stood their ground against the Colts (2-1). That is until receiver Rashaun Armstrong hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass from William Stemler at the buzzer to get Buena on the board.
The Colts look to regroup at Casa Grande next week, as Salpointe heads on the road to Gilbert Campo Verde.
Check out photos of Salpointe Catholic-Buena below:
