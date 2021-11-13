Salpointe Catholic's Kylie Wild wins second straight cross country title; Rio Rico's Jorge Trujillo second in boys' race

For the second time in as many seasons, Kylie Wild is a state champion. This time, she had some breathing room.
Salpointe Catholic’s junior standout took home her second Division III cross country title on Saturday, outpacing the field at Cave Creek Golf Course. Wild’s time of 18 minutes 41 seconds was more than 15 seconds faster than runner-up Evelynne Carr of American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek. Wild and Carr finished first and second last year as well, with Wild winning with a time of 18:37.30 — just 0.2 seconds faster than Carr.
Three Lancers finished in Saturday’s top 15: Sophomore Alex Montano was 12th with a time of 20:46.0, with senior Maria Fernanda Ruiz de Chavez finishing 13th — 5½ seconds behind her.
Rio Rico’s Jorge Truijllo finished second in the boys D-III race, posting a time of 16:25.2, 4.8 seconds behind champion Cesar Diaz of Cottonwood Mingus. Trujillo, a junior, is the latest Rio Rico runner to shine in distance running.
Salpointe’s Michael Urbanski finished sixth with a time of 16:39.9, while fellow Lancers Diego Delgado (16:48.1) and Diego Veliz (16:58.0) were eighth and ninth, respectively. Salpointe’s Diego Logan-Behshad was 11th with a time of 17:04.5.
Catalina Foothills runners shined in Division II, with senior Logan Marek finishing second in the boys race with a time of 15:55.3. Teammate Brandon Martz was seventh with a time of 16:22.8. Pueblo’s Sammy Rosthenhausler finished his high school career with a 10th-place finish at 16:27.1. Ironwood Ridge’s Nathan Richardson was 13th with a time of 16:33.1, and teammate Noah Brunet was 15th at 16:43.2. Canyon del Oro teammates, senior Sean Jacobsen (16:45.5) and junior Ethan Fritzinger (16:52.0), finished 16th and 19th, respectively.
On the girls’ side, Falcons Taylor McCue (19:04.8, third place) and Lonnie Jorgensen (20:30.4, 17th place) both finished in the top 20. Ironwood Ridge’s Beatrice Honebrink was 15th at 20:09.2, and Marana’s Libby Shields was 19th at 20:32.3.
Tucson High senior Joseph Moreno finished 22nd in the Division I race, held Saturday afternoon. He posted a time of 16:58.4.
Pusch Ridge Christian’s Myles Floyd finished sixth in Division IV with a time of 17:13.8. The Lions’ Kyra Floyd finished ninth in the Division IV girls race at 21:30.0. Teammates Emily Tarro (23:17.6) and Ilse Wischki (23:17.7) finished 35th and 36th.
Notre Dame tops CDO for girls volleyball title
Top-seeded Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep swept No. 2 Canyon del Oro 25-10, 25-20, 25-12 in Saturday’s Class 4A state girls volleyball championship at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
The loss was CDO’s first since Sept. 24, when it fell to both Glendale Cactus and Snowflake in a tournament. The Dorados (24-3) then won 13 straight, losing just three sets in the process.
CDO advanced to the 4A state final by sweeping Phoenix St. Mary's and Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain in the first two rounds. The Dorados then outlasted third-seeded Goodyear Estrella Foothills 25-23, 17-25, 25-13, 33-31 in Thursday’s semifinals.