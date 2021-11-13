Salpointe Catholic's Kylie Wild wins second straight cross country title; Rio Rico's Jorge Trujillo second in boys' race

For the second time in as many seasons, Kylie Wild is a state champion. This time, she had some breathing room.

Salpointe Catholic’s junior standout took home her second Division III cross country title on Saturday, outpacing the field at Cave Creek Golf Course. Wild’s time of 18 minutes 41 seconds was more than 15 seconds faster than runner-up Evelynne Carr of American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek. Wild and Carr finished first and second last year as well, with Wild winning with a time of 18:37.30 — just 0.2 seconds faster than Carr.

Three Lancers finished in Saturday’s top 15: Sophomore Alex Montano was 12th with a time of 20:46.0, with senior Maria Fernanda Ruiz de Chavez finishing 13th — 5½ seconds behind her.

Rio Rico’s Jorge Truijllo finished second in the boys D-III race, posting a time of 16:25.2, 4.8 seconds behind champion Cesar Diaz of Cottonwood Mingus. Trujillo, a junior, is the latest Rio Rico runner to shine in distance running.

Salpointe’s Michael Urbanski finished sixth with a time of 16:39.9, while fellow Lancers Diego Delgado (16:48.1) and Diego Veliz (16:58.0) were eighth and ninth, respectively. Salpointe’s Diego Logan-Behshad was 11th with a time of 17:04.5.