Salpointe Catholic's Kylie Wild wins state title with dramatic finish; Lancers teams sweep

Catalina Foothills girls' and boys' teams placed second and seventh, respectively, in Division II. Cienega's girls team that placed seventh, and Ironwood Ridge's boys team was fourth.

Pusch Ridge Christian's boys and girls each placed fifth in Division IV.

This year's event was pared down compared to past state championships. Only one-third of the state's teams competed, up from the usual 50%.

Runners from schools that failed to qualify for the state meet could also compete.

Southern Arizonans shined. Rio Rico’s Roshan Tinoco-Miranda won the boys’ DIII race with a time of 15:32, Ironwood Ridge’s Logan Marek (15:47.40) finished fourth in the boys’ DII race and Catalina Foothills’ Taylor McCue (18:23) placed fourth in the girls’ DII race.

The state title is a first for Salpointe Catholic's boys and the third in the last five seasons for the girls.

Wild’s dramatic win came right before the boys race started. Lancers coach Mike Urbanski said it boosted the boys’ moods.