Salpointe Catholic's Open Division playoff game against Saguaro canceled after positive COVID-19 test in Sabercats program

Salpointe Catholic's Open Division playoff matchup with Scottsdale Saguaro has been canceled following at least one positive COVID-19 test in the Sabercats' program.
Salpointe Catholic advances to the second round, where it will face the winner of Friday's game between Chandler Hamilton and Tempe Corona del Sol.
The Sabercats will now observe an eight-day shutdown effective immediately in cooperation with the Arizona Interscholastic Association and Sports Medicine Advisory Committee guidelines.
"I am heartbroken for all of our players, coaches, trainers, staff and family members who have sacrificed and persevered through one of the most difficult times of all our lives," Saguaro coach Jason Mohns tweeted on Thursday. "I am especially devastated for our seniors who have given so much to our program, but have lost so many of the experiences and opportunities that make our program great.
"Our players have done everything we asked of them to stay safe and protect their season. I tell our boys all the time to focus on controlling what we can control. This outcome was out of our control."
The sixth-seeded Lancers (6-0) were set to face the third-seeded Sabercats (5-1) in the postseason for the fourth time in five years. Saguaro won all three previous contests, including the 2017 and '18 Class 4A state championship games.
With Salpointe's game canceled and local public schools deciding to cancel the remainder of their seasons because of virus numbers, there's just one game on Friday's schedule.
Here's a preview of Pusch Ridge Christian's Class 3A state playoff game against Wickenburg. Predicted winner is an ALL CAPS.
No. 5 Wickenburg (5-2) vs. No. 4 PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (7-1)
Where: 9500 N. Oracle Road
When: 7 p.m.
What to expect: Could Kent Middleton's first season at Pusch Ridge Christian end up with a trophy and a ring? The red-hot Lions have won six consecutive games since their Week 2 loss at Yuma Catholic. The average margin of victory during the streak: 39.8 points. Two two-quarterback system of Hayden Hallett and Ryan Fontaine has combined for 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season. Mixed in with star running back Evan Lovett, who is Arizona's third-leading rusher with 1,291 yards and 15 touchdowns, Pusch Ridge Christian is a high-powered freight train heading into the playoffs. If the Lions win — and they will — they'll likely get a rematch with top-seeded Yuma Catholic. Call it 42-14 in favor of Pusch Ridge.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!