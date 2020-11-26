Salpointe Catholic's Open Division playoff game against Saguaro canceled after positive COVID-19 test in Sabercats program

Salpointe Catholic's Open Division playoff matchup with Scottsdale Saguaro has been canceled following at least one positive COVID-19 test in the Sabercats' program.

Salpointe Catholic advances to the second round, where it will face the winner of Friday's game between Chandler Hamilton and Tempe Corona del Sol.

The Sabercats will now observe an eight-day shutdown effective immediately in cooperation with the Arizona Interscholastic Association and Sports Medicine Advisory Committee guidelines.

"I am heartbroken for all of our players, coaches, trainers, staff and family members who have sacrificed and persevered through one of the most difficult times of all our lives," Saguaro coach Jason Mohns tweeted on Thursday. "I am especially devastated for our seniors who have given so much to our program, but have lost so many of the experiences and opportunities that make our program great.

"Our players have done everything we asked of them to stay safe and protect their season. I tell our boys all the time to focus on controlling what we can control. This outcome was out of our control."