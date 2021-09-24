Salpointe Catholic's suffocating defense, advantageous offense wins out against Ironwood Ridge

Salpointe Catholic High School needed to display some patience, but when the opportunities finally came, it showed why it is considered one of the best teams in the state.

After trailing for most of the first half, the Lancers (3-0) stayed undefeated with a 34-9 victory Friday over Ironwood Ridge. A crucial dropped snap by the IRHS punter with 3:14 left in the first half led to the game’s first touchdown and helped open the floodgates.

Salpointe wasted no time converting the miscue into points, as running back Anthony Wilhite took back-to-back carries to punch it into the end zone.

“We knew we just needed to kind of punch one in and get the momentum going on our side, and then just let it take off from there,” Salpointe coach Eric Rogers said.

For Ironwood Ridge, it was a frustrating end to an otherwise near-flawless beginning.

While the Nighthawks’ opening drive only garnered three points, it lasted 17 plays and 8:55 of game clock, silencing the rowdy home crowd. When Salpointe’s offense sputtered on its opening drive, delivering a 3-0 score at the end of the first quarter, it seemed Ironwood Ridge was here to stay.

That was one of Nighthawks coach James Hardy’s missions, to control the line of scrimmage.