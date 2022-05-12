Salpointe, CDO win softball semis, will play for title at Hillenbrand; Cienega makes volleyball final

Salpointe Catholic and Canyon del Oro are on a collision course in multiple sports.

The Lancers and Dorados both won in softball on Thursday night, setting up a Class 4A state championship game at Hillenbrand Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at the home of the Arizona Wildcats. Later that night, Salpointe and CDO will square off for the 4A state baseball title at Hi Corbett Field.

Other teams advanced to their state championship games with wins on Thursday night. Top-seeded Nogales held off No. 9 Scottsdale Desert Mountain 9-3 in a Class 5A elimination baseball game, one night after the ninth-seeded Wolves pulled off an upset, forcing a winner-take-all semifinal game.

The Apaches will take on No. 3 Buckeye Verrado at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium, with the winner capturing a state crown.

In 5A softball, Catalina Foothills’ season came to an end with an 11-1 semifinal loss to Surprise Willow Canyon at Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Phoenix. The Falcons would have had to beat Willow Canyon twice on Thursday to advance to the final.

Top-seeded Cienega advanced to the Class 5A state final in boys volleyball, beating Peoria Sunrise Mountain 3-0 (25-20, 25-21 25-10). The Bobcats will face No. 3 Gilbert in Saturday’s final, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Mesa Skyline High School. Third-seeded ALA-Gilbert North eliminated second-seeded Salpointe Catholic from the 4A bracket with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 win.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s scores and what’s on tap the next few days:

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Class 5A state semifinals, elimination game

No. 1 Nogales 5, No. 9 Scottsdale Desert Mountain 3

SOFTBALL

Class 5A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 1 Surprise Willow Canyon 11, No. 3 Catalina Foothills 1

Class 4A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 8, No. 7 Cottonwood Mingus 3

No. 2 Canyon del Oro 11, No. 4 Paradise Honors 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state semifinals

No. 1 Cienega def. No. 4 Peoria Sunrise Mountain 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-10)

Class 4A state semifinals

No. 3 ALA-Gilbert North def. No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-16)

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

Class 3A state title game

No. 1 Sabino vs. No. 2 Winslow at Farrington Softball Stadium, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state championship game

No. 1 Cienega vs. No. 3 Gilbert at Mesa Skyline High School, 4 p.m.

MONDAY

BASEBALL

Class 4A state championship game

No. 4 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Hi Corbett Field, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 4A state championship game

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 2 Canyon del Oro at Hillenbrand Stadium, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Class 5A state championship game

No. 1 Nogales vs. No. 3 Buckeye Verrado at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 3 p.m.

