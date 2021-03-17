Salpointe, Foothills inch closer to state championships in basketball, soccer

Tucson high schools are well-represented heading into the final stretch of the state basketball and soccer playoffs.
Salpointe Catholic's boys soccer team punched its ticket to the Class 4A state title game on Tuesday, beating Scottsdale Saguaro 2-0 in the state semifinals. The Lancers will play either Walden Grove or Prescott in Saturday's state title match at a site to be determined; the other semifinal match is being played Wednesday afternoon.
The Lancers are also inching closer to state titles in both boys and girls basketball. The second-seeded Salpointe boys will host Paradise Honors in Thursday's state semifinals. It took a last-second shot for Salpointe to get this far; the Lancers beat Deer Valley 63-61 in the quarterfinals.
Salpointe's girls team plays Sahuaro in the semifinals Wednesday night. The Lancers beat Deer Valley 54-45 to advance, while Sahuaro bested Flagstaff 62-56 in the quarterfinals.
Flowing Wells' girls could punch their ticket to the Class 5A title game if it can beat Gilbert Wednesday night.
Catalina Foothills' boys, the No. 2 seed in Class 5A, will host Glendale Ironwood on Thursday night at 7 p.m. The Falcons boys dispatched of Surprise Willow Canyon 58-37 in their last game.
Catalina Foothills' girls soccer team is still alive in the 5A playoffs.
The fifth-seeded Falcons made a run through the bracket by knocking off 12-seeded Ironwood Ridge and 13th-seeded Cave Creek Cactus Shadows. They'll face Queen Creek Casteel, the No. 1 overall seed in the Class 4A division, Wednesday night at Desert Vista High School in the semifinal match.
Here's the schedule in detail for the games still to be played:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 5A state semifinals
Thursday: No. 3 Glendale Ironwood at No. 2 Catalina Foothills, 7 p.m. (winner advances to Saturday's state final, which will be played at 2:30 p.m. at Gilbert Mesquite).
Class 4A state semifinal
Thursday: No. 3 Phoenix Paradise Honors at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m. (winner advances to Saturday's state final, which will be played at 2:30 p.m. at Avondale St. John Paul II Catholic.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 5A state semifinals
Wednesday: No. 8 Gilbert at No. 5 Flowing Wells, 7 p.m. (winner advances to Saturday's state final, which will be played at noon at Gilbert Mesquite)
Class 4A state semifinals
Wednesday: No. 3 Sahuaro at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m. (winner advances to Saturday's state final, which will be played at noon at Avondale St. John Paul II Catholic)
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A state semifinals
Wednesday: No. 5 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 1 Queen Creek Casteel at Phoenix Desert Vista, 6 p.m. (winner advances to Saturday's state final, which will be played at 3:15 p.m. at Desert Vista).
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state final
Saturday: Salpointe Catholic vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m., location TBD