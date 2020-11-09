Salpointe receiver Elijah Barclay gives Lancers yet another offensive weapon

Despite not suiting up for a full month, Barclay stayed the course during practice leading up to the Mountain Ridge game and had no doubts about how he and his quarterback would perform in the team’s final home game.

“We knew that we’re going come out and kill everyone,” Barclay said.

The pair believed leading in that they could take advantage of a vulnerable Mountain Ridge secondary. Bourguet overshot Barclay on the first drive.

“Just missed him but we knew we were going get it back next drive,” he said.

Sure enough, Bourguet didn’t miss on the next possession and found the wideout in the end zone to draw first blood with Barclay’s first TD of the year. The Killer ‘B’ connection between Bourguet and Barclay added two more in the first quarter, followed by another one in the third.

Barclay finished with seven receptions for 125 yards, while his quarterback doubled his passing touchdown output on the season.

“We saw that they had a lot of corner blitzes,” Bourguet said. “We really executed those when their safety didn’t have much time to get over the top of Elijah. There’s not a lot of people in the state, or even in the nation who can cover him because he can run right by you.”