Salpointe routs Desert View, handing Jaguars first loss of season

Coming off back-to-back losses, Salpointe Catholic High School went on the road and dominated the line of scrimmage against one of the state’s few remaining undefeated teams.

Desert View’s identity has been pummeling teams on the ground this season, but Friday, the Lancers (4-2) did the pummeling, as running back Anthony Wilhite spearheaded a 301-yard rushing performance in the 48-0 victory.

Wilhite had four rushing touchdowns and close to 150 yards in the first half alone. That included powering a 16-play opening drive, which he polished off with a 1-yard touchdown plunge. After bruising his way to 201 yards on 27 carries with five touchdowns, Wilhite got to rest during the fourth quarter, letting Dalian Goodman and Elias Roberts take over.

Even Wilhite admitted he was surprised at getting such a large role early in the game.

“We watched their defense and their linebackers came down a lot so we figured it would be a passing game,” Wilhite said. “It was all my (offensive) line. I can’t do it without them. We got rolling in the first quarter and the holes were huge for me.”

On the other side of the ball, Salpointe made its strategy clear from the beginning.