Salpointe sloppy at times, but still routs Mountain View for seventh win

Salpointe Catholic appeared to be on its way to a care-free victory Friday night, but penalties and miscues allowed Mountain View to keep the contest competitive in the 38-14 win for the Lancers.

After Salpointe celebrated its seniors for Senior Night, the Lancers accumulated “close to 20 penalties for almost 200 yards,” including several holding penalties that wiped large gains, especially in the first half.

“I told the kids to control what we can control,” said Salpointe coach Eric Rogers. “We did make some penalties and some mistakes, so we gotta fix those if we want to be a playoff team.”

Added Rogers: “The problem with those penalties is we had just gotten a gain of 40 yards and then it’s coming back.”

The Lancers, who came into the game ranked No. 3 in Class 5A and No. 13 for the Open Division, led Mountain View 24-0 at halftime following a pair of rushing touchdowns from running back Anthony Wilhite, who finished the night with 153 yards on 21 carries, and a 44-yard field goal by Owen Lynch.

Then Mountain View turned penalties and lost opportunities for Salpointe into points in the second half.