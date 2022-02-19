Salpointe uses penalty kicks to move past Walden Grove in 4A state semifinals

After playing to another draw against Walden Grove, Salpointe Catholic girls soccer moved on to the Class 4A state final with a shootout win over the Red Wolves.
The seventh-ranked Lancers (13-2-3) beat No. 6 Walden Grove 4-2 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw on Saturday in Saturday's state semifinals at Marana High School. The defending state champions will face No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep in Tuesday's final at Gilbert Williams Field High School.
During the regular season, the two teams played to a 0-0 draw at Walden Grove.
“I hate it, I hate these kind, I hate going down to penalty kicks,” said Salpointe coach Kelly Pierce. “You never know what’s going to happen obviously. So we worked on it, the girls got in there and capitalized on it right away.”
Lancers senior Maci Bernier opened up the scoring with a goal in the 17th minute, assisted by senior Trinity Morales. The in the 58th minute, senior Meredith Scott scored the equalizer for the Red Wolves.
“Oh it’s great, it was a huge battle, it was really back and forth, my heart was beating,” said Salpointe senior goalkeeper Madison Smith. “I was really nervous, I know we were all nervous but we really battled through.”
Salpointe took the lead on a goal from senior Paris Mikinski about four minutes later. However, Smith scored again in the 67th minute on a penalty kick.
Bernier, Morales, senior Gabi Amparano and junior Alexis Carranza connected for Salpointe in the shootout. Scott and senior Samantha Michel hit their kicks.
“I’m just so excited; super stressful,” Bernier said. “We hate going out in PKs, but it was a great way to end. I’m glad we got it.”
The victory extended Salpointe’s unbeaten streak to 13 matches and their winning streak to five. Walden Grove’s (16-3-1) entered Saturday's match on an 11-match unbeaten streak and eight-match winning streak.
Salpointe reached the semifinal thanks to a last minute 1-0 upset at No. 2 Flagstaff on Wednesday in the snow.
“That was insane, that was the coldest game I’ve ever played in,” Smith said. “That was one of the most exciting wins we’ve ever had.”
The Lancers won the state title in 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017, 1999, 1998, 1992 and 1990.