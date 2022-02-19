Salpointe uses penalty kicks to move past Walden Grove in 4A state semifinals

After playing to another draw against Walden Grove, Salpointe Catholic girls soccer moved on to the Class 4A state final with a shootout win over the Red Wolves.

The seventh-ranked Lancers (13-2-3) beat No. 6 Walden Grove 4-2 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw on Saturday in Saturday's state semifinals at Marana High School. The defending state champions will face No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep in Tuesday's final at Gilbert Williams Field High School.

During the regular season, the two teams played to a 0-0 draw at Walden Grove.

“I hate it, I hate these kind, I hate going down to penalty kicks,” said Salpointe coach Kelly Pierce. “You never know what’s going to happen obviously. So we worked on it, the girls got in there and capitalized on it right away.”

Lancers senior Maci Bernier opened up the scoring with a goal in the 17th minute, assisted by senior Trinity Morales. The in the 58th minute, senior Meredith Scott scored the equalizer for the Red Wolves.

“Oh it’s great, it was a huge battle, it was really back and forth, my heart was beating,” said Salpointe senior goalkeeper Madison Smith. “I was really nervous, I know we were all nervous but we really battled through.”