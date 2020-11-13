Scores from Friday night's high school football slate in Southern Arizona

Canyon del Oro's Stevie Rocker (6) runs the ball past the line of scrimmage during the first half of CDO vs Ironwood Ridge's high school football game at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Final scores from this week's Southern Arizona high school football slate CDO 35, Ironwood Ridge 6 Catalina Foothills 14, Sahuarita 6 Pusch Ridge Christian 56, Florence 0 Sabino 27, Sahuaro 23 Walden Grove 49, Marana 35 Cholla 28, Pueblo 27 Amphi 28, Flowing Wells 17 Tanque Verde 48, Rio Rico 13
Ironwood Ridge at Canyon del Oro
Canyon del Oro's Alex Maldonado (21) cheers with teammates after CDO's 35-6 win over Ironwood Ridge at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge at Canyon del Oro
After scoring, Canyon del Oro's Dustin Sheeley (4) holds up the caught ball during the first half of CDO vs Ironwood Ridge's high school football game at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge at Canyon del Oro
Teammates celebrate with Canyon del Oro's Dustin Shelley (4) after Sheeley scored a touchdown during the first half of CDO vs Ironwood Ridge's high school football game at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge at Canyon del Oro
Canyon del Oro's Stevie Rocker (6) runs the ball past the line of scrimmage during the first half of CDO vs Ironwood Ridge's high school football game at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge at Canyon del Oro
Canyon del Oro's Damian Cline (28) stiff arms Ironwood Ridge's Luke Fanelli (19) during the second half of CDO's 35-6 win over Ironwood Ridge at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge at Canyon del Oro
Canyon del Oro's Damian Cline (28) cheers in the end-zone after scoring a touchdown during the second half of CDO's 35-6 win over Ironwood Ridge at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge at Canyon del Oro
Canyon del Oro's Jack Greenfield (14) breaks free from a tackle during a run in the first half of CDO's 35-6 win over Ironwood Ridge at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Ironwood Ridge at Canyon del Oro
Ironwood Ridge's Tyler Haynie (3) is tackled to the ground during the first half of CDO's 35-6 win over Ironwood Ridge at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Catalina Foothills' Eden Bae leaves a Sahuarita defender in his wake as he takes the Falcons first offensive touch to the house in the first quarter of their game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Catalina Foothills' Marcell Dixon can't quite catch up the home-run throw in the third quarter against Sahuarita at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Sahuarita's Gabriel Elias (10) and Anthony Giarraputo (7) team up to sack Catalina Foothills' quarterback Connor Smith in the third quarter of their game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Sahuarita's Anthony Giarraputo (7) spins out of the grip of Catalina Foothills' Luis Perez to avoid a loss in the backfield in the third quarter of their game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Sahuarita's Gabriel Elias (10) pitches to back Sahuarita's Anthony Giarraputo (7) in the third quarter of their game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Catalina Foothills' Matthew Henson makes a shoe-string tackle to stop Sahuarita's Anthony Giarraputo (7) after his catch in the third quarter of their game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Catalina Foothills' Connor Smith lets go with a long throw in the early going of the third quarter against Sahuarita at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Catalina Foothills' Garrick Krautz celebrates after his catch-and-run for a score late in the fourth quarter staked the Falcons to a 14-6 lead against Sahuarita at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Catalina Foothills' Marcell Dixon can't quite make the one-handed interception after colliding with Sahuarita's Tanaish Brooks (22) in the fight for a pass in the fourth quarter of their game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Catalina Foothills' Aiden Sommerfield, left, and Garrick Krautz get together to stop Sahuarita's Anthony Giarraputo (7) on his sweep in the fourth quarter of their game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Acting head coach, defensive coordinator David Class, also plays the opposing quarterback while running his defensive line through their pre-game workout before Catalina Foothills' home game against Sahuarita, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Catalina Foothills' Jacob Goldman comes flying in to drop Sahuarita's Aaron Bell (2) on his end run in the first quarter of their game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Sahuarita's head coach Don Watt discusses his team's new miss of a score on a trick play in the second quarter of their game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Sahuarita's Anthony Giarraputo (7) tosses a touchdown throw on a flea-flicker in the second quarter of their game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Catalina Foothills' Tyler Tellam stops Sahuarita's Gabriel Elias (10) short of the end zone on a quarterback keeper during a two-point conversion attempt in the second quarter of their game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
Catalina Foothills' Tyler Tellam, left, and Luis Perez meet in the middle to stop Sahuarita's Josiah Montanez (45) on his run at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!