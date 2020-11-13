 Skip to main content
Scores from Friday night's high school football slate in Southern Arizona

111420-spt-hsfb cdo-p3.JPG

Canyon del Oro's Stevie Rocker (6) runs the ball past the line of scrimmage during the first half of CDO vs Ironwood Ridge's high school football game at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Nov. 13, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Final scores from this week's Southern Arizona high school football slate

 CDO 35, Ironwood Ridge 6

Catalina Foothills 14, Sahuarita 6

Pusch Ridge Christian 56, Florence 0

Sabino 27, Sahuaro 23

Walden Grove 49, Marana 35

Cholla 28, Pueblo 27

Amphi 28, Flowing Wells 17

Tanque Verde 48, Rio Rico 13

Top 10 Southern Arizona high school football players in 2020

