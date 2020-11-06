Scores from Friday night's high school football slate

High school football returned in full force on Friday, with every school district in the Tucson area cleared to play for the first time in the COVID-19-affected season.
Here are the scores from Friday night's batch of high school football games around town:
Walden Grove 29, Sahuaro 28
Tanque Verde 49, Rincon/University 10
Salpointe Catholic 38, Glendale Mountain Ridge 21
Tucson High 21, Cholla 7
Rio Rico 38, Santa Rita 16
Pusch Ridge Christian 70, Ironwood American Leadership Academy 8
Maricopa 18, Marana 6
Amphitheater 41, Sahuarita 19
Sunnyside 49, Flowing Wells 17
