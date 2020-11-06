 Skip to main content
Scores from Friday night's high school football slate

Salpointe Catholic's Jason Newton (7) and Griffin Staten (23) celebrate after Newton's touchdown in the final seconds of their game against Sierra Vista Buena at Salpointe Catholic High School, 1545 E. Copper St., in Tucson, Ariz. on Oct. 23, 2020. 

High school football returned in full force on Friday, with every school district in the Tucson area cleared to play for the first time in the COVID-19-affected season. 

Here are the scores from Friday night's batch of high school football games around town: 

Walden Grove 29, Sahuaro 28

Tanque Verde 49, Rincon/University 10

Salpointe Catholic 38, Glendale Mountain Ridge 21

Tucson High 21, Cholla 7

Rio Rico 38, Santa Rita 16

Pusch Ridge Christian 70, Ironwood American Leadership Academy 8

Maricopa 18, Marana 6

Amphitheater 41, Sahuarita 19

Sunnyside 49, Flowing Wells 17

