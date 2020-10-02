Scores from opening week of high school football season

Salpointe's Elijah Barclay (2) gets enough separation from Casa Grande's Justin Romo (12) to haul in a bomb and set up a Lancer score in the second quarter of their game at Salpointe, the opening night of high school football, Tucson, Ariz., October 2, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Scores and upcoming opponents for the few Southern Arizona high school football teams that played their season opener Friday night. Salpointe Catholic 29, Casa Grande 21 Up next: vs. Sierra Vista Buena, Friday Pusch Ridge Christian 41, Mesa Eastmark 6 Up next: at Yuma Catholic, Friday Sierra Vista Buena 33, San Tan Valley Combs 20 Up next: at Salpointe Catholic, Friday Here's the full photo gallery from Salpointe Catholic's win over Casa Grande on Friday:
Salpointe vs Casa Grande
Salpointe's Kam Gambrell (5) steps in front of Casa Grande's Anthony Flores (4) for what turned into a pick-six in the second quarter of their game at Salpointe, the opening night of high school football, Tucson, Ariz., October 2, 2020.
Salpointe's Anthony Wilhite (21) finds just enough daylight to squeeze out a first down late in the fourth quarter against Casa Grande at Salpointe, the opening night of high school football, Tucson, Ariz., October 2, 2020.
Salpointe's Davian Miranda Carrasco (22) separates Casa Grande's Dee Azcueta (23) from the ball and a Lancer recovery in the third quarter of their game at Salpointe, the opening night of high school football, Tucson, Ariz., October 2, 2020.
Salpointe's David Cordero (4) skips down the sideline to pick up 46 yards and get the ball inside the Casa Grande five in the third quarter of their game at Salpointe, the opening night of high school football, Tucson, Ariz., October 2, 2020.
Salpointe's Davian Miranda Carrasco (22) gets enough of Casa Grande's Angel Flores (7) and drive him out of bounds in the fourth quarter of their game at Salpointe, the opening night of high school football, Tucson, Ariz., October 2, 2020.
Here's the full photo gallery from Pusch Ridge Christian's win over Mesa Eastmark on Friday:
