Scores from opening week of high school football season

  • Updated

Salpointe's Elijah Barclay (2) gets enough separation from Casa Grande's Justin Romo (12) to haul in a bomb and set up a Lancer score in the second quarter of their game at Salpointe, the opening night of high school football, Tucson, Ariz., October 2, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Scores and upcoming opponents for the few Southern Arizona high school football teams that played their season opener Friday night. 

Salpointe Catholic 29, Casa Grande 21

  • Up next: vs. Sierra Vista Buena, Friday

Pusch Ridge Christian 41, Mesa Eastmark 6

  • Up next: at Yuma Catholic, Friday

Sierra Vista Buena 33, San Tan Valley Combs 20

  • Up next: at Salpointe Catholic, Friday

Here's the full photo gallery from Salpointe Catholic's win over Casa Grande on Friday:

Here's the full photo gallery from Pusch Ridge Christian's win over Mesa Eastmark on Friday:

