Scores from the opening night of high school football in Southern Arizona

  • Updated
High school football logo NEW

While the bulk of Southern Arizona high school football teams will open up their seasons next week, several programs got a head start during Week Zero. 

Here's a look at how Southern Arizona teams fared Friday night. 

Sabino 28, Chandler Arizona College Prep 6

Tombstone 42, Santa Rita 0

Pusch Ridge Christian 34, Benson 21

Bisbee 46, Catalina 0

Thatcher 53, Sahuarita 7

Tanque Verde 37, Laveen Heritage Academy 0 (halftime, lightning delay) 

