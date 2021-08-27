Scores from the opening night of high school football in Southern Arizona

Arizona Daily Star
While the bulk of Southern Arizona high school football teams will open up their seasons next week, several programs got a head start during Week Zero.
Here's a look at how Southern Arizona teams fared Friday night.
Sabino 28, Chandler Arizona College Prep 6
Tombstone 42, Santa Rita 0
Pusch Ridge Christian 34, Benson 21
Bisbee 46, Catalina 0
Thatcher 53, Sahuarita 7
Tanque Verde 37, Laveen Heritage Academy 0 (halftime, lightning delay)
