Sebastian Adamski's late-game heroics lift Walden Grove over Sahuaro in a Friday night thriller

Both offenses branded their own energy to start the game, but it quickly fizzled, and Walden Grove and Sahuaro were locked in at 14 from the 2:49 mark in the first half until 9:37 in the fourth quarter, when Walden Grove's Ty McDermott scampered in for a 47-yard touchdown to retake the lead, 21-14.

McDermott and Hoover combined for 279 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

"Ty and Duncan are fast, they're tall, they're long, they're athletic and they're competitors. Those two just compete," Noble said.

After Sahuaro answered with a touchdown drive, the Cougars forced a Walden Grove three-and-out before Trevion Watkins rushed for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:36 left to play. Watkins rushed for a game-high 155 yards on 20 carries.

Facing in-game adversity for the first time this season, Walden Grove orchestrated its two-minute offense to perfection, with crucial catches from McDermott and Adamski, and a fourth-down conversion to extend the drive.

"They didn't give up," Noble said. "They never turned against each other, and it's something we've been working on as a program. ... It's only a game in Week Two (of the season), but damn it feels special. It's something I'm excited about. It's a credit to these guys."

Sahuaro fell to 0-1 on the season and is currently scheduled to face east-side rival Sabino next Friday. Walden Grove advanced to 2-0 and is slated to host Marana, although games are subject to change.

