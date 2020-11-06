Sebastian Adamski's late-game heroics lift Walden Grove over Sahuaro in a Friday night thriller

There were roughly 3,500 spectators for Sahuaro High School's home opener against Walden Grove Friday night, but none of them were actually in attendance.
Sahuaro's public-address announcer told an empty crowd that 3,443 fans watched the game's live stream online, while multiple parents and students gathered outside of the gates on the west side of Sahuaro's stadium. But no one — not even players' parents or close family friends — is allowed into Tucson Unified School District-hosted football games this season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Although the eerie season opener didn't have the usual game-day atmosphere for a Friday night, the game itself certainly didn't disappoint, as Walden Grove rallied to beat Sahuaro 29-28, thanks to two-way star Sebastian Adamski's crucial 16-yard touchdown catch in the final seconds. WGHS quarterback Jason Stevens completed 20 of 33 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns.
🚨 TOUCHDOWN WALDEN GROVETight end/linebacker @Adamski_Sebi21 hauls in a 16-yard pass and Walden Grove cuts Sahuaro’s lead down 28-27. Red Wolves going for 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mb6L6vnlY3— High School Sports (@HSTucson) November 7, 2020
"I was in the back of the end zone and I was open and made the big play. I was waiting all night. ... To come back and win, it just means a lot to me," Adamski said.
Walden Grove running back Stephen Brower ran in the two-point conversion to put the Red Wolves ahead by a point.
"(Adamski's) a stud," said Walden Grove head coach Corey Noble. "He's not just a defensive player, he's an athlete, and tonight he showed why he's going to be a special player for the rest of this year and even the next four or five years."
Walden Grove’s @Adamski_Sebi21 on his game-winning touchdown and what tonight’s 29-28 win over Sahuaro means for the program. https://t.co/rSju3sKnPo pic.twitter.com/DCVZovVuoZ— High School Sports (@HSTucson) November 7, 2020
In the first quarter off a touchdown pass from quarterback Jason Stevens to Alex Culbertson, Sahuaro answered with a 55-yard touchdown run by Trevion Watkins, but the Cougars missed the PAT. On the following drive, Stevens connected with junior Duncan Hoover for a 32-yard touchdown.
Both offenses branded their own energy to start the game, but it quickly fizzled, and Walden Grove and Sahuaro were locked in at 14 from the 2:49 mark in the first half until 9:37 in the fourth quarter, when Walden Grove's Ty McDermott scampered in for a 47-yard touchdown to retake the lead, 21-14.
McDermott and Hoover combined for 279 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
"Ty and Duncan are fast, they're tall, they're long, they're athletic and they're competitors. Those two just compete," Noble said.
After Sahuaro answered with a touchdown drive, the Cougars forced a Walden Grove three-and-out before Trevion Watkins rushed for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:36 left to play. Watkins rushed for a game-high 155 yards on 20 carries.
Facing in-game adversity for the first time this season, Walden Grove orchestrated its two-minute offense to perfection, with crucial catches from McDermott and Adamski, and a fourth-down conversion to extend the drive.
"They didn't give up," Noble said. "They never turned against each other, and it's something we've been working on as a program. ... It's only a game in Week Two (of the season), but damn it feels special. It's something I'm excited about. It's a credit to these guys."
Sahuaro fell to 0-1 on the season and is currently scheduled to face east-side rival Sabino next Friday. Walden Grove advanced to 2-0 and is slated to host Marana, although games are subject to change.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
