Signature delivered, Tucson's Jonah Miller ready to spread his wings as a Duck

Jonah Miller attended a Cristobal-run practice, and the Ducks coaches’ attention to detail was eye-opening. The connection between offensive line specialist Cristobal, O-line coach Alex Mirabal and offensive assistant A’Lique Terry was “mesmerizing” he said.

“You could tell each lineman was getting a tip from them and everyone was getting information all at the same time. Everyone was sharpening each other and it was cool to watch. Their practices are structured so well,” Miller said.

“If you were to walk in, it’d look like chaos. But as you focus in, everything is moving in symphony. That’s what I fell in love with: The connection between the head coach, offensive line coach and the O-line. It’s a one-mind force.”

Miller developed into a four-star prospect at Salpointe Catholic, and the Lancers advanced to the Open Division semifinals as a junior. He transferred to Sahuaro with hopes of finishing his high school career at the same program that his older brothers played for. But the coronavirus hit, and Miller opted out of the season.

Unable to take official recruiting visits, Miller picked Oregon based on his visits from 2019 and phone calls with coaches. He said he was tempted to reunite with former Salpointe teammate Bijan Robinson at Texas.