Slew of Salpointe Catholic games highlight final week of Winter sports season

The final week of the winter high school sports season will include plenty of Salpointe Catholic.
The Lancers will play for Class 4A state championships in boys and girls soccer on Tuesday night in Gilbert, just as Salpointe’s boys basketball team hosts a 4A state semifinal game in Tucson. One night later, Salpointe’s girls basketball team will host a 4A semifinal game of its own.
A super Saturday performance positioned the Lancers for multiple state championships.
The day began with the Lancers' girls soccer team outlasting Walden Grove in penalty kicks to advance to the 4A state championship game. Maci Bernier, Trinity Morales, Gabi Amparano and Alexis Carranza delivered in the shootout after the teams played to a 2-2 draw.
Saturday evening, the Lancers’ boys soccer team topped Bullhead City Mohave 3-2 to advance to the 4A final. Leo Gutierrez scored two goals, Nicolas Valenzuela added a goal and Owen Lynch made five saves as the Salpointe moved legendary coach Wolfgang Weber to within one victory of his record ninth state championship.
Salpointe’s boys and girls will play the same opponent — Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep — in back-to-back matches on Tuesday at Gilbert Williams Field High School. The girls will play at 4:45 p.m., with the boys' game to follow.
Not to be outdone, Salpointe's top-seeded girls basketball team won an all-Southern Arizona girls basketball showdown on Saturday night, beating No. 8 Sahuaro 53-39. The Lancers will host No. 3 Chandler Seton Catholic on Wednesday night, with the winner advancing to the 4A state final.