Slew of Salpointe Catholic games highlight final week of Winter sports season

The final week of the winter high school sports season will include plenty of Salpointe Catholic.

The Lancers will play for Class 4A state championships in boys and girls soccer on Tuesday night in Gilbert, just as Salpointe’s boys basketball team hosts a 4A state semifinal game in Tucson. One night later, Salpointe’s girls basketball team will host a 4A semifinal game of its own.

A super Saturday performance positioned the Lancers for multiple state championships.

The day began with the Lancers' girls soccer team outlasting Walden Grove in penalty kicks to advance to the 4A state championship game. Maci Bernier, Trinity Morales, Gabi Amparano and Alexis Carranza delivered in the shootout after the teams played to a 2-2 draw.