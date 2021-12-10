Slow start dooms Salpointe Catholic in Class 5A state title game loss to Scottsdale Horizon

TEMPE — Salpointe Catholic defensive end Damian Coley pounced on a block punt as it rolled across the south end zone of Sun Devil Stadium.

For a moment, it seemed possible.

What an incredible comeback it would have been, for the second-seeded Lancers (12-2) to rally from a three-touchdown deficit to steal a Class 5A state championship from a shocked top-seeded Scottsdale Horizon team.

But it wasn’t meant to be.

“We came out of the locker room pumped up, because we knew the game wasn’t over,” defensive back Antonio Martinez said. “At the end of the day, it’s a team game, and we just couldn’t come up with it.”

The Huskies (12-2) got the game back under control with a 13-play touchdown drive on the ensuing possession, converting on three third downs, to pull away in the 38-28 victory late Friday in the 5A state championship game.

The first half really couldn’t have gone worse for Salpointe.