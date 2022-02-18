 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soccer doubleheader highlights Saturday's high school playoff action
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS

  • Updated

The second-seeded Salpointe Catholic's girls basketball team will host No. 7 Sabino in Saturday's Class 4A state quarterfinals. 

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

A soccer doubleheader at Marana High School highlights another full day of high school playoffs throughout Southern Arizona on Saturday.

Sixth-seeded Walden Grove will take on No. 7 Salpointe Catholic at Marana at 11 a.m. in the Class 4A girls state semifinal match. When they're done, the top-seeded Tucson High boys team will host No. 13 Chandler in the 6A state semifinals. Two other local soccer teams will head to the Phoenix area for their semifinal matches:No. 3 Cienega's girls will take on No. 2 Queen Creek Casteel in a 2 p.m. match held at Phoenix Central High School, and Salpointe's second-seeded boys team will take on No. 3 Bullhead City Mohave at 4 p.m. in a match played at Gilbert Williams Field High School.

Four local basketball teams will play in state quarterfinal games on Saturday. Top-seeded Sierra Vista Buena will host No. 8 Gilbert Higley in the 5A state quarterfinals, while No. 22 Sabino's boys will travel to No. 6 Holbrook. On the girls' side, No. 7 Sahuaro will play at No. 2 Salpointe. Salpointe opened the 4A playoffs with a runaway win over Pueblo.

For coverage from Friday night's soccer and basketball playoffs games, including Sabino's 3A state girls soccer state championship game against Phoenix Northwest Christian, visit Tucson.com/highschool or hover your smartphone over the attached QR code and click on the code that pops up.

