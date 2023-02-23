The Arizona state high school soccer championship matchups are all set, and three Southern Arizona teams will compete for titles this coming weekend.

Walden Grove, the top seed of the girls class 4A state tournament, will face No. 2 Salpointe Catholic in an all-Southern Arizona matchup for that 4A title.

While the 4A championship game was originally scheduled for Friday night in Glendale, the website of the Arizona Interscholastic Association, the state’s governing body for high school sports, showed late Wednesday that the matchup would instead be Saturday at 4 p.m. Yet the location as of early Thursday was still listed as “TBD” — a likely indicator that the game would be moved to the Tucson area.

The third local program, the top-seeded Salpointe’s boys team, will face No. 2 Scottsdale Saguaro (18-2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Glendale High school for the boys class 4A championship. Salpointe (22-2) earned its 14th overall state championship game appearance with a 4-0 win Tuesday over No. 4 Chandler Arizona College Prep.

Wednesday night, Walden Grove’s girls team punched to Saturday’s eventual 4A girls final with a 2-0 win over No. 4 Flagstaff.

The Red Wolves (19-1) scored less than three minutes into the game, and again in the 28th minute to hold off the Eagles in Wednesday’s semifinal matchup at Glendale High School. Walden Grove has yet to give up a goal in state tournament play, defeating No. 16 Mesquite in the opening round, No. 8 Prescott in the quarterfinals, and Flagstaff in Wednesday’s semis by a combined score of 13-0.

On the other side of the 4A girls bracket, No. 2 Salpointe Catholic (14-2-1) has been nearly as dominant. The Lancers defeated No. 3 Kingman Lee Williams (15-2-1), 2-0, Wednesday, also in Glendale, and have outscored their three playoff opponents — ALA-Gilbert North, Scottsdale Saguaro, and Lee Williams — 6-0 en route to the championship round.