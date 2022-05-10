Softball elimination games, volleyball showdowns highlight Tuesday's high school playoff action

The final full week of the 2021-22 high school sports season begins on Tuesday with a pair of softball elimination games and two boys volleyball matches — one of which features an all-Southern Arizona matchup.

In softball, Catalina Foothills will "host" Cave Creek Cactus Shadows in a Class 5A elimination game played at Amphi High School. Win, and the third-seeded Falcons will take on Surprise Willow Canyon in Thursday's semifinals. (The task there will be tough: to make the final, Foothills would have to beat Willow Canyon twice in a row).

Sunnyside faces an identically tough climb. The Blue Devils will face Lake Havasu at the Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Tuesday's elimination game. Win, and the Blue Devils will take on second-seeded Waddell Canyon View on Thursday.

Three Southern Arizona teams remain in boys volleyball, and at least one is guaranteed to advance. Eighth-seeded Catalina Foothills will travel to top-seeded Cienega for Tuesday's Class 5A state quarterfinals, while No. 7 Prescott will take on No. 2 Salpointe Catholic in the 4A quarterfinals.

Here's a look at this week's games … so far. More will be added as local teams advance:

TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

Class 5A state playoffs, elimination game

No. 6 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows vs. No. 3 Catalina Foothills at Amphi High School, 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Sunnyside vs. No. 5 Lake Havasu at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state quarterfinals

No. 8 Catalina Foothills at No. 1 Cienega, 6 p.m.

Class 4A state quarterfinals

No. 7 Prescott at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Class 5A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 9 Desert Mountain/No. 4 Peoria Sunrise Mountain winner vs. No. 1 Nogales at Hohokam Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 5 Gilbert Mesquite vs. No. 4 Canyon del Oro at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Walden Grove vs. No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Note: If Mesquite or Walden Grove win, teams will play an elimination game Thursday at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

Class 4A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 7 Cottonwood Mingus/No. 2 Phoenix Greenway winner vs. No. 1 Salpointe. Catholic at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Flagstaff Coconino/No. 4 Paradise Honors winner vs. No. 2 Canyon del Oro at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.

Note: If the semifinal winner already has a loss, the teams will play an elimination game later Thursday.

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

Class 3A state title game

No. 2 Winslow vs. No. 1 Sabino at Farrington Softball Stadium, 3 p.m.

