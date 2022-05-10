Softball elimination games, volleyball showdowns highlight Tuesday's high school playoff action

Arizona Daily Star
The final full week of the 2021-22 high school sports season begins on Tuesday with a pair of softball elimination games and two boys volleyball matches — one of which features an all-Southern Arizona matchup.
In softball, Catalina Foothills will "host" Cave Creek Cactus Shadows in a Class 5A elimination game played at Amphi High School. Win, and the third-seeded Falcons will take on Surprise Willow Canyon in Thursday's semifinals. (The task there will be tough: to make the final, Foothills would have to beat Willow Canyon twice in a row).
Sunnyside faces an identically tough climb. The Blue Devils will face Lake Havasu at the Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Tuesday's elimination game. Win, and the Blue Devils will take on second-seeded Waddell Canyon View on Thursday.
Three Southern Arizona teams remain in boys volleyball, and at least one is guaranteed to advance. Eighth-seeded Catalina Foothills will travel to top-seeded Cienega for Tuesday's Class 5A state quarterfinals, while No. 7 Prescott will take on No. 2 Salpointe Catholic in the 4A quarterfinals.
Here's a look at this week's games … so far. More will be added as local teams advance:
TUESDAY SOFTBALL Class 5A state playoffs, elimination game
No. 6 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows vs. No. 3 Catalina Foothills at Amphi High School, 6:30 p.m.
No. 9 Sunnyside vs. No. 5 Lake Havasu at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL Class 5A state quarterfinals
No. 8 Catalina Foothills at No. 1 Cienega, 6 p.m.
Class 4A state quarterfinals
No. 7 Prescott at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY BASEBALL Class 5A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)
No. 9 Desert Mountain/No. 4 Peoria Sunrise Mountain winner vs. No. 1 Nogales at Hohokam Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)
No. 5 Gilbert Mesquite vs. No. 4 Canyon del Oro at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Walden Grove vs. No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Note: If Mesquite or Walden Grove win, teams will play an elimination game Thursday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. THURSDAY SOFTBALL Class 4A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)
No. 7 Cottonwood Mingus/No. 2 Phoenix Greenway winner vs. No. 1 Salpointe. Catholic at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.
No. 5 Flagstaff Coconino/No. 4 Paradise Honors winner vs. No. 2 Canyon del Oro at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.
Note: If the semifinal winner already has a loss, the teams will play an elimination game later Thursday. FRIDAY SOFTBALL Class 3A state title game
No. 2 Winslow vs. No. 1 Sabino at Farrington Softball Stadium, 3 p.m.
Photos: Sunnyside rolls past Casteel 9-1, state Class 5A softball playoffs
Sunnyside vs Casteel
Casteel's baserunner Audra Ashton (13) twists her way around the tag of Sunnyside's Lolo Carbajal (5) to steal second in the third inning of their state Class 5A playoffs at Sunnyside High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2022. The Blue Devils 9-1 to advance in the elimination game.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Sunnyside vs Casteel
Sunnyside's Briannay Galvez (1) sprints in front of Casteel's Reagan Terwilliger (14) trying to line up a grounder by Sunnyside's Natalya Rivera (3) in the sixth inning of their state Class 5A playoffs at Sunnyside High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2022. Galvez scored when the ball scooted under Rodriguez for the Blue Devils' final run of a 9-1 win.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Sunnyside vs Casteel
Sunnyside's centerfielder Alyssa Lopez (2) grabs the final out of the afternoon clinching their win in the loser's bracket of their state Class 5A playoff game at Sunnyside High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Sunnyside vs Casteel
Casteel's shortstop Reagan Terwilliger (14) can't handle the throw and Sunnyside's Lauryn Carbajal (5) slides into second with a stolen base in their state Class 5A playoffs at Sunnyside High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Sunnyside vs Casteel
Sunnyside's Tatyana Vega (10) gets soft hopper back to the circle from Casteel's Haylee Kuss (16) in the second inning of their state Class 5A playoffs at Sunnyside High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Sunnyside vs Casteel
Casteel's third baseman Faith Helmandollar (15) slaps the tag on Sunnyside's Tatiana Solano (18) short of the bag on a steal attempt in the third inning of their state Class 5A playoffs at Sunnyside High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Sunnyside vs Casteel
Sunnyside's second baseman Briannay Galvez (1) gets a slow roller to throw out Casteel's Baylie Dominguez (9) in the fifth inning of their state Class 5A playoffs at Sunnyside High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Sunnyside vs Casteel
Casteel's Kadyn Venson (12) slips a two-out single past Sunnyside's shortstop Lolo Carbajal (5) in the sixth inning of their state Class 5A playoffs at Sunnyside High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Sunnyside vs Casteel
Sunnyside's Kassandra Alcaraz (6) kicks up some dust sliding home with a Blue Devils' ninth run against Casteel in the sixth inning of their state Class 5A playoffs at Sunnyside High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Sunnyside vs Casteel
Sunnyside's starter Tatyana Vega (10) winds up to throw against Casteel during her complete game effort in the state Class 5A playoffs at Sunnyside High School, Tucson, Ariz., May 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Photos: Catalina Foothills defeats Gila Ridge, 12-2, in 5A softball playoffs
Catalina Foothills vs Gila Ridge
Catalina Foothills' Lauren Sizemore (7) gets high fives after her solo homer added to the Falcons' lead, making it 8-2 against Gila Ridge in the fourth inning of their Class 5A state playoff game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., April 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Gila Ridge
Gila Ridge's right fielder Alyssa Campa (2) just misses a slicing liner down the line that ended up a triple for Catalina Foothills' Kyrie Denny (15) in the fourth inning of their 5A playoff game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., April 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Gila Ridge
Catalina Foothills second baseman Molly Brunell (19) controls a slow roller from Gila Ridge's Alyssa Campa (2) to nip her at first in the fifth inning of their Class 5A playoff game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., April 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Gila Ridge
Catalina Foothills' Molly Brunell (19), top, and Madison Hairgrove (10) celebrate a 12-2 five inning run-rule win over Gila Ridge in their Class 5A softball playoff game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., April 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Gila Ridge
Catalina Foothills' Samantha Dougherty (22) gets drilled in the hip during an at bat against Gila Ridge in the second inning of their state Class 5A playoff game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., April 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Gila Ridge
Catalina Foothills' Rylie Crane (99) plays the high hop to throw out Gila Ridge's Raegan Rosas (1) and strand a runner at third in the third inning of their state Class 5A playoff game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., April 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Gila Ridge
Catalina Foothills' head coach Mark Stevens applies some body English watching Ally Moreno not quite beat the tag at third by Gila Ridge's Klarissa Radar (8) while trying for an extra base on a passed ball in the fourth inning of their Class 5A playoff game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., April 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Gila Ridge
Catalina Foothills' right fielder Genon Thomas (1) gets the out to end the fifth inning off a fly ball from Gila Ridge's Addison Duke (9) in their Class 5A playoff game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., April 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Gila Ridge
Catalina Foothills' Samantha Dougherty (22) gets a low five from head coach Mark Stevens after slapping a two RBI homer to tie the game against Gila Ridge 2-2 in the first inning of their state Class 5A playoff game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., April 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Gila Ridge
Gila Ridge's Addison Duke (9) passes head coach Courtney Reed on her way home with a two RBI homer to give the Hawks the first, and only, lead of the day in the first inning against Catalina Foothill in their state Class 5A playoff game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., April 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Gila Ridge
Catalina Foothills' Madison Hairgrove (10) can't get the tag around as Gila Ridge's Addison Duke (9) swipes third in the third inning of their Class 5A playoff game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., April 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Catalina Foothills vs Gila Ridge
Catalina Foothills' Rylie Crane (99) celebrates after coming all the way around when her sinking shot into left field got misplayed and upped the Falcon lead to 7-2 over Gila Ridge in the fourth inning of their state Class 5A playoff game at Catalina Foothills High School, Tucson, Ariz., April 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Photos: Cienega begins Class 5A state boys volleyball playoffs with a 3-0 win against Independence
Cienega vs Independence boys volleyball
Cienega's Mason Tippett (23) fires a spike against Independence in the first game of their Class 5A state playoff match at Cienega High School, Vail, Ariz., May 6, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Independence boys volleyball
Cienega's Derrick Vargas (40) rips a spike past Independence's Paul Martinez (9) in the first game of their Class 5A state playoff match at Cienega High School, Vail, Ariz., May 6, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Independence boys volleyball
Cienega's Jake Shroder (9) digs out a serve in the first game against Independence in the Class 5A state playoff match at Cienega High School, Vail, Ariz., May 6, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Independence boys volleyball
Cienega's Aiden Keen (5) manages to slip a shot past the defense of Independence's Geovanny Sandoval (4) in their Class 5A state playoff match at Cienega High School, Vail, Ariz., May 6, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Independence boys volleyball
Cienega's Collin Wilkes (14) pushes the ball past Independence's Jose Felix (15) during their Class 5A state playoff match at Cienega High School, Vail, Ariz., May 6, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Independence boys volleyball
Cienega's Derrick Vargas (40) throws up a block on a spike from Independence's Shawn Glenn (5) in the third game of their Class 5A state playoff match at Cienega High School, Vail, Ariz., May 6, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Independence boys volleyball
Cienega's Jaden Bramhall (13) gets a handful of net on his follow through of blocked spike against Independence in the first game of their Class 5A state playoff match at Cienega High School, Vail, Ariz., May 6, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Independence boys volleyball
Cienega's Taylor Allen (22) challenges Independence's Geovanny Sandoval (4) at the net in game three of their Class 5A state playoff match at Cienega High School, Vail, Ariz., May 6, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Independence boys volleyball
Cienega's Jaden Bramhall (13) puts up a set against Independence in the second game of their Class 5A state playoff match at Cienega High School, Vail, Ariz., May 6, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Independence boys volleyball
Cienega's Collin Wilkes (14), left, and Aiden Keen (5) pressure a spike by Independence's Geovanny Sandoval (4) in the second game of their Class 5A state playoff match at Cienega High School, Vail, Ariz., May 6, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Independence boys volleyball
Cienega's Derrick Vargas (40) celebrates spike against Independence in their Class 5A state playoff match at Cienega High School, Vail, Ariz., May 6, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
