Southern Arizona All-Star Football Showcase moves to June 4; practices start May 31

Southern Arizona All-Star Football Showcase moves to June 4; practices start May 31

  • Updated
The Southern Arizona All-Star Football Showcase will now be played June 4, organizers said — four weeks later than originally planned.

The move should allow more players and cheer-squad members to participate, organizers said. The later date may also allow families to attend.

Practices for the local showcase will begin May 31.

Former Salpointe Catholic state championship coach Dennis Bene and former Sahuaro and Cienega coach Nemer Hassey will be the head coaches. The 100 players will be selected by a committee that includes three-time state championship coach Jeff Scurran and Tucson City Councilman Paul Cunningham, who helped to organize the game. Bene and Hassey will alternate selecting players, 50 to a team.

