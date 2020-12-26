Southern Arizona's high school football coaches reflect on bright spots in shortened seasons

What was the highlight of your short season?

Cory Noble, Walden Grove: “The biggest positive was that our players had an opportunity to play and the commitment they made to play the game they love, taking advantage of each opportunity. The single biggest high point was probably our last-second win vs. Sahuaro and seeing the boys work together for a great win!”

Dustin Peace, Canyon del Oro: “The highlight of our season was keeping everyone safe and getting close to our potential on the field. We were luckily COVID-free for our nine-week duration, which our families should get a lot of credit for the sacrifice they all endured. Second, we played some tough teams this year and in Week 3 vs. IRHS, we showed how well we can play as a team and that is awesome to know that even with a short season we were able to show how great our team really was under the lights.”