Southern Arizona's high school football coaches reflect on season's standout players

Ryan McBrayer, Sabino : “Derek Sanchez did in two games what most hope for in a career. He scored five touchdowns in the two games and had two interceptions. He scored on offense, defense, and special teams. He will be one of the best players in Tucson next year.”

Jorge Mendivil, Amphi: “It’s tough to single out one guy. We had two three-year starters on the offensive line that averaged more than 300 yards rushing per game, we had two running backs that averaged more than 115 yards per game and both had a 200-yard rushing game. Along with a converted quarterback that relished the role and did everything asked of him. With that being said, I believe Isaiah Hill would barely edge out the rest and be considered our best player. He rushed for 561 yards, five touchdowns, and averaged 9.7 yards per carry. All while being the hardest worker and most consistent performer day in and day out. He was always ready to perform, regardless of where we lined him up.”