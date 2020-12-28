Southern Arizona's high school football coaches share stories of on-field inspiration

Ryan McBrayer, Sabino: “We had a lot of leaders on this team. Korbin Mukelbust led our secondary, Luke Thompson led our linebackers, Alex Pobloske led our defensive line, Zac Brown led our offensive line, Kenneth Blackman led our running backs and everyone followed the lead of AJ Skaggs. We have a lot of eager young men to take the reins next year.”

Jake Allen, Pueblo: “I truly have to go with our entire senior class this year. Those young men handled this situation with more grit and integrity than I could have ever imagined. They never played the victim. They led our program with poise through a very tumultuous year.”

Jorge Mendivil, Amphi: “Emilio Cocio was coming off a junior year injury and was just chomping at the bit to get on the field for his senior year. He led us in receiving as well as provided some key reverse runs and was our shutdown corner on defense. He had two receiving touchdowns to go along with two rushing. Versus Sahuarita he recorded a team-high nine catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns.”

Pat Nugent, Cienega: “Isaiah Webb, he only played five games his junior year due to multiple injuries and then was voted captain and started both ways for two games and was our leading tackler.”