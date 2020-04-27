Spring stars: Academy of Tucson's Cody Crabtree will try to take track talents to the Arizona Wildcats next fall

"Everything I’ve ever done in long jump is 100% based on my three warm-up jumps," Crabtree said. "That’s my training for the entire season."

Crabtree also holds the school's record in the 4 X 100 meter relay, running anchor for the team when they clocked in at 48.82 seconds during a meet at Marana High School last year, breaking the previous record of 51.36 seconds and becoming the first team to come in at under 50 seconds.

That race remains Crabtree's favorite high school memory.

The team of four had been running together since Crabtree's freshman year. With three members on their way out of AOT (one was a senior and two were transferring), Crabtree knew the time was now.

"We trained all season. The camaraderie between us was absolutely amazing," Crabtree said. "We got out on that field and we had the mindset, had the determination and had the goal set. Being able to run with those guys was amazing."

Also the leading scorer on his school's soccer team, Crabtree excels outside of sports as well. A 4.0 GPA student and AOT's student body president, he'll be attending the University of Arizona in the fall on an academic scholarship, where he plans to major in marketing. Crabtree instead calls himself diverse when it comes to both sports and school.