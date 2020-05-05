Spring Stars: Alyssa Lopez's sportsmanship 'set the gold standard' during stellar tennis career at CDO

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school was asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.
When Alyssa Lopez injured her right shoulder playing tennis during her sophomore year at Canyon del Oro, doctors said she'd have to take the next year off.
That option wasn't going to work for Lopez, so she found one she liked better: She taught herself to play left-handed.
"I still ended up having best record on the team," Lopez, 17, said. "A lot of people doubted me, but it was a fun thing to do."
By the start of her senior season at Canyon del Oro, Lopez was back to playing right-handed and owned the No. 1 spot on the team. She was on her way to a successful season in both singles and in doubles.
"And then, it ended a bit early," Lopez said.
Lopez's routine changed — quite the adjustment for someone who swam, played tennis and took part in the Dorados' cheer and color guard.
Lopez's tennis season ended almost as soon as it started. Dorados coach Melissa Manas calls her a "solid baseliner with excellent speed and footwork who tracks down every single ball," and that Lopez fought hard for every point she earned.
"In the game of high school tennis without officials present, an individual’s conduct can make or break a season," Manas said. "Alyssa’s sportsmanship set the gold standard. Her respect for her coach and opponents, honest play, and her love of the game are always on display."
Lopez's perseverance was unmatched and her desire to keep improving set an example for all to follow, Manas said.
But these days, Lopez's desires are a little simpler.
"I just want to hang out with all of my friends again. They've been my biggest supporters through all my years of high school," Lopez said. "As much as I’ve loved spending so much time with family during this quarantine, I definitely miss my friends the most."
More family time awaits her, too. Lopez will head to Flagstaff this fall to attend Northern Arizona University; both of her older siblings attend the school.
"One is going into biomedicine, and my older sister is actually going into nursing with me," Lopez said. "Nursing has been a pretty long-term goal for me. When I was in seventht grade, my brother was diagnosed with epilepsy, so I spent a lot of time in the hospital. It inspired me to help others."
Several months ago, Lopez started working as a gymnastics coach for kids at Heart and Soul Gymnastics. While the gym is closed because of COVID-19, Lopez has been creating at-home workout videos for the kids.
"I definitely am keeping myself busy," said Lopez.
Lopez was a longtime cheerleader before she gave up the sport her sophomore year to swim and take part in the Dorados' color guard.
Lopez was on her way to Las Vegas for the Winter Guard Invitational West Power Regional color guard competition when she learned it was canceled due to the pandemic.
"I went last year and was able to compete, so I have that memory to hold onto," Lopez said.
Color guard also plays a role in Lopez's most cherished high school memory.
"My first year doing color guard, we won state. I had a new coach and it was my first time," she said. "It was just a really fun experience to be able to get that reward in the end."
If Lopez's coach is right, she'll have plenty of other rewards in her future.
"Her attitude, maturity, helpfulness and commitment to excellence are attributes that will take her very far in life on and off the court," Manas said.
Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191. Twitter: @caitlincschmidt
