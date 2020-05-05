Spring Stars: Alyssa Lopez's sportsmanship 'set the gold standard' during stellar tennis career at CDO

"In the game of high school tennis without officials present, an individual’s conduct can make or break a season," Manas said. "Alyssa’s sportsmanship set the gold standard. Her respect for her coach and opponents, honest play, and her love of the game are always on display."

Lopez's perseverance was unmatched and her desire to keep improving set an example for all to follow, Manas said.

But these days, Lopez's desires are a little simpler.

"I just want to hang out with all of my friends again. They've been my biggest supporters through all my years of high school," Lopez said. "As much as I’ve loved spending so much time with family during this quarantine, I definitely miss my friends the most."

More family time awaits her, too. Lopez will head to Flagstaff this fall to attend Northern Arizona University; both of her older siblings attend the school.

"One is going into biomedicine, and my older sister is actually going into nursing with me," Lopez said. "Nursing has been a pretty long-term goal for me. When I was in seventht grade, my brother was diagnosed with epilepsy, so I spent a lot of time in the hospital. It inspired me to help others."