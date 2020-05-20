Spring Stars: Amphi's Bryan Cruz waiting out coronavirus from family's ranch following stellar volleyball career

And while Cruz is an exceptional player, his coach says he's an even better human being.

"I have known Bryan for 3 years and I can say without a doubt, he is the nicest, most compassionate student I know," Frederick said. "As our teams' captain, Bryan epitomizes the meaning of 'Be Kind.' As a coach, I could not be prouder of Bryan. He is the perfect role model for our team, school, and community."

Cruz had no idea that Amphi's 3-0 loss to rival Flowing Wells on March 11 would be his last of the season. Or with his team, or even the last competitive game he'd likely play.

Cruz is headed to the UA in the fall to study engineering, but has no immediate plans to play volleyball at the school.

"I want to join a club, but it's expensive," Cruz said. "I've been playing volleyball since I was like 6 years old, but I didn't actually start really practicing until I was 14."

Cruz admits it will be tough to step away. But it might not be entirely over just yet.

"Every year we organize a tournament here in my town," Cruz said. "It’s not a big tournament, but we play just for fun."