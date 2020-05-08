Spring Stars: CDO's Amya Legarra will take golden arm, unselfish nature to Utah State

In November, she became Utah State's first signee for the 2020 recruiting class. Legarra plans to move to Logan Utah, this summer, and will soon be majoring in human movement science. She hopes to one day become a physical therapist.

"Amya was enjoying the confidence that goes with being a senior and loved being a role model for the underclassmen," said Fowler, who — as the mother of two former standout college softball players, Kenzie (Arizona) and Mattie (Nebraska) — knows a little about what it takes. "She was admired by all of her teammates and was not only a solid pitcher, but a very strong and consistent hitter for us. She will be missed."

Legarra spent all four of her years on Dorados' varsity team. As a freshman, she helped lead the team to a state championship.

That game and the run leading up to it will go down as Legarra's favorite memory from high school.

"It was so special with that team," Legarra said.

With school is just about over and the future of club softball uncertain, Legarra is trying to keep busy. She sticks to a routine.

"I get up at a certain time, do my schoolwork and work out," Legarra said. "Then I go pitch with my dad."