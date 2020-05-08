Spring Stars: CDO's Amya Legarra will take golden arm, unselfish nature to Utah State

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school was asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.
Canyon del Oro High School's softball team was on track for a special season, with a solid team backed by six standout seniors. A state championship was in play.
And then the coronavirus happened. The while the whole team took a hit, it was the six Dorados seniors who missed out on even more: Senior Day, yearbook signing, prom, Project Grad and walking to get their diplomas during graduation.
"They will not have any closure for their year, which is the most difficult," coach Kelly Fowler said.
Set to lead the Dorados to another state championship was standout pitcher Amya Legarra, who was 8-0 with a 2.39 ERA and three complete games when the season was halted.
Legarra, like so many others, is feeling the loss from home.
"I miss the experiences with my team. The bus rides and workouts," Legarra, 17, said. "All that stuff is what you remember — not so much the games. Although I would have liked to make a run at state championships."
Legarra went 45-11 in her high school career, amassing exactly 400 strikeouts.
In November, she became Utah State's first signee for the 2020 recruiting class. Legarra plans to move to Logan Utah, this summer, and will soon be majoring in human movement science. She hopes to one day become a physical therapist.
"Amya was enjoying the confidence that goes with being a senior and loved being a role model for the underclassmen," said Fowler, who — as the mother of two former standout college softball players, Kenzie (Arizona) and Mattie (Nebraska) — knows a little about what it takes. "She was admired by all of her teammates and was not only a solid pitcher, but a very strong and consistent hitter for us. She will be missed."
Legarra spent all four of her years on Dorados' varsity team. As a freshman, she helped lead the team to a state championship.
That game and the run leading up to it will go down as Legarra's favorite memory from high school.
"It was so special with that team," Legarra said.
With school is just about over and the future of club softball uncertain, Legarra is trying to keep busy. She sticks to a routine.
"I get up at a certain time, do my schoolwork and work out," Legarra said. "Then I go pitch with my dad."
Despite Legarra's abundance of on-field talent, Fowler said her ace's true gift is her unselfishness.
"I'm staying in touch with (my teammates) through these hard times," Legarra said, adding that the girls are leaning on one another and trying to stay hopeful.
The first thing she wants to do when this is all over? No surprise there.
"I just want to get on the field and play a game," Legarra said.
Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191. Twitter: @caitlincschmidt
