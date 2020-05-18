Spring Stars: Cholla's Gabrianna Gonzalez turns focus to upcoming pharmacy-tech exam

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school was asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.
Last year around this same time, Cholla High School's Gabrianna Gonzalez was reveling in her fiffh place discus finish in the state track and field meet and vowing to return as a senior.
Gonzalez, 18, was in a good position to so do after a strong start to the track season, winning all three of her meets this spring before the season was cancelled.
Rather than sulk, Gonzalez has been hitting the books and studying for her pharmacy technician licensing exam.
As many of her fellow 2020 graduates are joining the workforce and signing on to retail and food service jobs, Gonzalez will be marching out onto the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
"Right now, the test will be scheduled for sometime in July. And I can become a pharmacy tech as an 18-year-old if I pass this exam," Gonzalez said. "I took (pharmacy class) for three years, so I’m pretty sure I know my stuff."
Gonzalez's studies are part of Pima JTED's Pharmacy Support Services offered at Cholla. The program prepares students to be ready to become certified as a pharmacy technician in a clinical, medical or retail setting or to continue into postsecondary education.
Gonzalez will be doing both, as she's enrolled in the fall at the University of Arizona. There's she plans to study to be a pharmacist.
"I always wanted to be in the medical field, I just didn’t know what," Gonzalez said. "I was introduced to pharmacy and I really liked it."
Gonzalez is also hoping that her track career isn't over and is thinking about trying to walk on to the UA's accomplished track and field team.
"I wanted to do track in college, that was something I really wanted to do," Gonzalez said. "I lost that opportunity by not going somewhere else. But I throw at Division I standards, so I want to keep practicing through the summer and try to walk on."
If you ask her coaches at Cholla, she's got a good shot.
"Gabby was expected to be one of the top returning throwers in the state of Arizona at the (Class) 5A level," said Shawn Wasson, the Chargers' assistant track and field coach. "Gabby's work ethic and attitude help her succeed in both academics and athletics at Cholla High School."
Gonzalez is one of Cholla's few three-sport female athletes. She also competed in volleyball and basketball.
Of the three sports, track is her favorite. So much so that she passed up on the opportunity to graduate early in order to make a run at state.
"I don't regret it; it was fun," Gonzalez said. And while Gonzalez didn't get a senior day or even a full season, she's grateful that she had those opportunities in volleyball.
"We weren't the best team, but we really were a family and that's what I enjoyed," Gonzalez said. "When we beat this really good team on senior night, it was the greatest moment. We worked together and became one."
Gonzalez said she's always preferred the discus to the shot put, even though she's been throwing shot put longer.
"It's so complex and so simple in a way that got my interest," Gonzalez said.
When she joined Cholla's track team as a freshman, her coach suggested she give discus a try.
"It was really natural to me and I was good at it," Gonzalez said. "It's fun to spin and see the distance. One mistake and you can mess up the entire throw."
In between her studies for the pharmacy exam, Gonzalez has been keeping up with her throwing. She has stuck to a set schedule to help her keep track of her tasks and maintain a sense of normalcy.
"I pretended I was at school when I wasn't," Gonzalez said. "I was living my day-to-day life as usual, just not at school and not with my friends."
That's been the hardest part about this, aside from the lost opportunity at state.
"I'm not like a person that talks to a lot of people, but I have friends that I'm really close to. They're all athletes like me," Gonzalez said. "And I really do miss sports."
Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191. Twitter: @caitlincschmidt
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!