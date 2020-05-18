Spring Stars: Cholla's Gabrianna Gonzalez turns focus to upcoming pharmacy-tech exam

"I don't regret it; it was fun," Gonzalez said. And while Gonzalez didn't get a senior day or even a full season, she's grateful that she had those opportunities in volleyball.

"We weren't the best team, but we really were a family and that's what I enjoyed," Gonzalez said. "When we beat this really good team on senior night, it was the greatest moment. We worked together and became one."

Gonzalez said she's always preferred the discus to the shot put, even though she's been throwing shot put longer.

"It's so complex and so simple in a way that got my interest," Gonzalez said.

When she joined Cholla's track team as a freshman, her coach suggested she give discus a try.

"It was really natural to me and I was good at it," Gonzalez said. "It's fun to spin and see the distance. One mistake and you can mess up the entire throw."

In between her studies for the pharmacy exam, Gonzalez has been keeping up with her throwing. She has stuck to a set schedule to help her keep track of her tasks and maintain a sense of normalcy.

"I pretended I was at school when I wasn't," Gonzalez said. "I was living my day-to-day life as usual, just not at school and not with my friends."