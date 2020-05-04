Spring Stars: Church mission, medical school up next for Mountain View volleyball star Preston Gibbons

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school was asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.
When Preston Gibbons stepped onto Tucson High's volleyball court on March 11, he had no way of knowing it would likely be the last time he played at a competitive level.
The Mountain View High School senior has since had time to process it all. He's turning his focus to the future, one that — while it won't include sports —looks very bright.
"I don’t think I’ll ever play competitively again," Gibbons, 18, said. "I still enjoy the sport, and I'm sure I'll play with my friends."
Mountain View coach Lindsey Spivey said Gibbons, a senior and three-year starter, will be sorely missed. She calls him "an exceptional young man."
"Not only does he have natural athletic ability, but he is a multi-sport athlete and a scholar-athlete, even more importantly," Spivey said. "I have known Preston for four years and have grown to love his personality, sense of humor and love for life."
Spivey said Gibbons had a strong court sense and was versatile during his time with the Mountain Lions, playing outside hitter as a sophomore and senior before moving to libero for his final two high school seasons.
Gibbons is also ranked seventh in his class at Mountain View, and will be attending the University of Arizona in the fall.
"Most people don’t expect that of me, because I don’t really act like that," he said.
But Gibbons won't be there long: He'll be taking a pause after his first semester to go on a mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gibbons doesn't know where he'll be assigned, but said he plans to continue his education when he returns. His longterm goal: medical school.
In the meantime, Gibbons says he's fortunate. Gibbons works out with a few trusted friends during the quarantine, although their routines are a bit different.
"Working out all at home is kind of weird," Gibbons said. "I've never done that before, and I've always done weights at the gym, but it's kind of nice not having to leave the house."
Gibbons said he misses the social interaction the most.
"I still see my close friends every once in awhile, but those people in my classes that I’m still friends with, I just miss seeing them," Gibbons said.
Gibbons said that this season will go down as one of his favorite from high school, in part because it was his last full sports season. He played soccer in the winter before moving over to the volleyball team in the spring.
Before he heads off to college and his mission, he's hoping to work one more summer as a lifeguard at the Northwest YMCA.
"I like everything about that job," Gibbons said. "I really hope I can do that this summer."
