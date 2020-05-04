Spring Stars: Church mission, medical school up next for Mountain View volleyball star Preston Gibbons

Gibbons is also ranked seventh in his class at Mountain View, and will be attending the University of Arizona in the fall.

"Most people don’t expect that of me, because I don’t really act like that," he said.

But Gibbons won't be there long: He'll be taking a pause after his first semester to go on a mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gibbons doesn't know where he'll be assigned, but said he plans to continue his education when he returns. His longterm goal: medical school.

In the meantime, Gibbons says he's fortunate. Gibbons works out with a few trusted friends during the quarantine, although their routines are a bit different.

"Working out all at home is kind of weird," Gibbons said. "I've never done that before, and I've always done weights at the gym, but it's kind of nice not having to leave the house."

Gibbons said he misses the social interaction the most.

"I still see my close friends every once in awhile, but those people in my classes that I’m still friends with, I just miss seeing them," Gibbons said.