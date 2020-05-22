Spring Stars: Cienega's Blaise Biringer is at her best when she's in the infield, behind the camera

"Blaise is one of the most hard-working, motivated athletes that I have had. She is completely focused on getting better every day," Tatham said. "She is the athlete that always takes extra reps in the weight room, on the field, in the batting cage. Her work ethic has helped her to earn All State, All Conference, and All Section honors numerous times."

Biringer said she loved her time with the Bobcats, adding that she cherishes her memories of the team's two state championship runs.

"Winning state as a leader was one of my favorite things to do. It was fun going through the process of losing a game in playoffs and coming back the next day and winning," Biringer said. "I won’t ever take that for granted because of my coaches and teammates. We were on a mission that year."

Biringer said her priorities as a player shifted from her freshman and sophomore seasons. By the time she reached her second state title game, she was focused on her team's success rather than her own.

"It worked out well," she said.

The mindset change has been permanent. Instead of lamenting the loss of a stellar individual senior season, what Biringer missed the most was the little moments with her teammates.