Spring Stars: Future Arizona Wildcat Carlie Scupin turns attention to college following stellar Tucson High career

Scupin was a coach’s dream, said Otero, who got his start coaching softball at Desert View High School 35 years ago. Otero remained at Desert View until 2014, when he retired, but that didn’t stick. He came out of retirement last year and was thrilled at the chance to coach at his alma mater.

Otero said she was instantly impressed with Scupin’s passion for softball and her performance on the field — even at practice.

“She was always that kid out between the lines giving it her best shot and making a difference,” Otero said. “Carlie is a great student-athlete, in that order too, but she’s also such a good person. There’s a lot of balance to Carlie.”

With Scupin’s senior year already in the rear-view mirror — TUSD allowed seniors to stop school if they were satisfied with their grades, and she was — she’s focusing entirely on college.

“I’m going in as a business law major,” Scupin said. “I don’t know exactly what I want to do, might find a different major. I just know I want to do something involved in sports.

“I don’t want to be a coach, but I want to give back to athletes and be a resource to athletes like I had in my life.”