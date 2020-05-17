Spring Stars: Ironwood Ridge's Shelby Thompson has golden arm, open heart

"I'm trying hard not to get lazy, because it can be easy," Thompson said of her downtime these past few months. "Fortunately, I have a little park up the street, so it's easy to take my dad and go for a bullpen still. I also have little circuits my club coach made up to do in the backyard with makeshift equipment."

Her club team, the Oro Valley Suncats, could still play a summer schedule.

"There's talk about what it could look like or be like wearing masks, or a modified tournament schedule with less travel," Thompson said. "Hopefully we get to do some sort of playing of games against other teams. The first big (tournament) is at the end of June in Colorado. We're crossing our fingers."

With softball on hold, Thompson is grateful for the memories she has from Ironwood Ridge's state championship victory last year.

"That was the funnest couple of weeks and night, and the game was just so much fun. All of the school being there to support us was a great experience," Thompson said. "You don’t realize how much you'll miss softball or that you're taking it for granted."

Thompson said that while the games can sometimes drag on, especially when she's playing three or four in a single week, she'd be grateful for even one right now.

