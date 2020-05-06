Spring Stars: 'Kind-hearted,' 'caring' Kristiana Watson missed out on final season at Amphi; ASU is up next

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school was asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.
As a freshman at Amphitheater High School, Kristiana Watson hit for a rare Triple Crown, and her stock only rose from there.
That same year, she was also named a Max Preps All-American, the Class 4A Player of the Year and earned a spot on the All Arizona team. She received several of the same honors her sophomore season and was named a finalist for Arizona Player of the Year.
Watson spent her junior season on the sidelines recuperating from a torn labrum. She was excited to be back out on the field for her last year of high school when the unthinkable happened. The coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension — and then cancellation — of spring sports in Southern Arizona.
Watson missed out on Senior Day and a chance to make a comeback, but it a few things that hit a little closer to the heart.
Watson's cousin was on the Panthers' roster this season. And her mother, former UA star Laura Espinoza-Watson, was coaching the team.
"I feel I missed out on mostly the chance for my cousin and I to play softball together, and also having my mom coach me one last time," said Watson, who will play at Arizona State next season.
Watson watched her cousin play last season, but — because of her injury — was unable to play with her.
"It was like we switched off," Watson said.
A five-sport varsity athlete, Watson also participated in volleyball, basketball, golf and cheer.
"Not only is she a phenomenal athlete and a 4.0 student in the classroom, she is above all a great person," said Watson's mother and coach, Laura Espinoza-Watson, a former UA softball star who was named a three-time All-American between 1992-95. "She is kind-hearted and caring for her teammates, and she is a great leader on the field."
In her two full seasons with Amphi's softball team, Watson hit a combined .736 batting average with 31 home runs, 105 RBIs and 35 doubles. She also had a .797 on-base percentage and 1.709 slugging percentage.
These days, Watson is going for daily runs and doing body-weight workouts with her dad, former Wildcats lineman David Watson, since she can't go anywhere to lift right now.
"Around the house, we’ve been doing a lot of yard work and cleaning, so that’s been keeping me busy too," said Watson, who admitted that she's also a fan of punk music and loves to go into the mosh pits with her brother at concerts. Since athletic prowess clearly runs in the Watson family, it's worth noting that Watson's brother, David Watson, is a redshirt sophomore and offensive lineman for the Wildcats.
With all of her success in softball, it might come as a surprise to some that Watson's favorite memory from high school was being able to participate in five different sports.
"That gave me a chance to be able to experience new things and make new friendships," Watson said. "I always tried to make my studies a priority so I was able to play the sports that I did, but I was able to manage it pretty well."
Watson said she's looking forward to getting back to her normal workout routines and getting out onto the softball field, but she also can't wait to see her extended family, having been socially distant from them for going on two months.
"Then, I want to go to Harkins and see a movie," Watson said. "I'm up for seeing anything at this point, just for the experience."
