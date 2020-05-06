Spring Stars: 'Kind-hearted,' 'caring' Kristiana Watson missed out on final season at Amphi; ASU is up next

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school was asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.

As a freshman at Amphitheater High School, Kristiana Watson hit for a rare Triple Crown, and her stock only rose from there.

That same year, she was also named a Max Preps All-American, the Class 4A Player of the Year and earned a spot on the All Arizona team. She received several of the same honors her sophomore season and was named a finalist for Arizona Player of the Year.

Watson spent her junior season on the sidelines recuperating from a torn labrum. She was excited to be back out on the field for her last year of high school when the unthinkable happened. The coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension — and then cancellation — of spring sports in Southern Arizona.

Watson missed out on Senior Day and a chance to make a comeback, but it a few things that hit a little closer to the heart.

Watson's cousin was on the Panthers' roster this season. And her mother, former UA star Laura Espinoza-Watson, was coaching the team.