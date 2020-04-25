Spring stars: Looks are deceiving for Rachael Fox, Sahuarita's tennis-playing ranch hand who has a full ride to the UA

Over the next month, the Arizona Daily Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school nominated a spring athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.
To label Sahuarita High School senior Rachael Fox a tennis prodigy is most certainly understating her abilities.
After a decade playing softball, Fox was burnt out by high school and ready to try something new. Her dad, who played tennis in high school, recommended she give it a try.
They took to the courts and she quickly picked up the game, playing with her dad just that one time before landing a spot as a freshman on Sahuarita's varsity team.
Years later, Fox, 18, is one of Southern Arizona's best. She maintained a winning record for all four years of high school. Before school and sports were cancelled in March, Fox was the Mustangs' top player with an undefeated record.
"We didn’t get to any challenging matches yet," Fox said, adding that the matches they did play only served to help her and her teammates loosen up and shake off the dust from the off-season.
"We didn’t get to the most important matches of the season and we didn’t get to rematch opponents I went up against last year. That's what we were all looking forward to."
Still, Fox is quick to say that they did well as a team, and then adds that she also did well individually.
"She is a great person, as well as an excellent tennis player," said Sahuarita coach Ray Wardlow.
Fox also excels off the tennis court, as vice president of her school's National Honor Society and a talented musician.
As a freshman, Fox was selected for the Arizona Music Education Award and played the violin in the all-state orchestra. She's been playing the instrument since she was 8 years old, but says while she used to be "a little more aggressive," she now just plays at church on occasion.
She's thankful for the opportunities the violin has afforded her, including a trip to San Anotonio her junior year with Sahuarita's band, which — despite her many accomplishments on the tennis court — is her favorite memory from high school.
Fox, who wants to major in English when she attends the University of Arizona on a full scholarship in the fall, is eyeing a career in teaching. One of the few undetermined factors in Fox's plan is whether she will go for a PhD or pursue another major that allows her to teach at the high school level.
The other undetermined is whether or not she'll continue with tennis. While her future UA roommate is on the Wildcats' club team, Fox doesn't know for certain if she'll join her.
With her online classes basically done and the tennis courts closed, Fox is relying on daily walks with her sister to stay busy and fit.
"Once the courts reopen, I'm going to be hitting out there eventually," Fox said.
Before that, Fox — who lives on a working ranch — has a summer job as a ranch hand. Over the decades, her family's ranch has evolved into a business, with her grandparents now raising cattle to sell at auction.
Fox said people are typically surprised when they learn about her longtime summer job, adding, "Most people think I’m very city-girl, girly-girl all the time."
If one thing's clear, it's that Fox has many talents, and those that know her are looking forward to seeing where they take her down the road.But right now, the first thing Fox wants to do when Arizona returns to somewhat-normal is drive an hour up the Interstate 10 in to a distinct, big, blue warehouse.
"My best friend and I made this plan to go to Ikea because I’ve never been there," Fox said.
If she has anything to say about the timing of that trip, she'll be shopping for dorm room essentials.
