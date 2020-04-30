Spring Stars: Marana High School's softball duo hopes for one chance to say goodbye before starting college careers

Wright’s is hopeful she can play club ball over the summer. She’ll continue her softball career in college at Rider University, where she’ll enroll in the business college. She said she’d like to major in either entrepreneurship or business management at the New Jersey school.

For now, Wright is staying sharp by hitting balls on her own and throwing with her dad, when he’s available. Both of her parents work in the medical field, meaning they’ve been busy of late.

“I don’t want to get burnt out on softball, but I want to keep working,” Wright said. She misses the days she spent practicing and playing with her teammates on the Tigers and looks back fondly on her freshman year. “Being able to play that first game with girls I looked up to and having those mentors and being able to play with them was my favorite memory from high school.”

Wright said she can’t wait to reunite with her friends — like Hudson. In the fall, Hudson, a 17-year-old shortstop and pitcher, will enroll at Huntingdon College in Alabama.

“It’s a little far, but that will be fun,” said Hudson, who wants to pursue a career as a dental hygienist. “I’m very bored at home, so this is definitely hard.”