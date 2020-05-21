Spring Stars: Palo Verde's Angel Addleman lost out on track season, but brighter days are ahead

After finishing out her first and only basketball season with the Titans, Addleman was training for the 100 m, 400 m, triple jump and the 4 x 100 relay.

"She had an excellent chance of not only qualifying for the state meet in all of these events, but winning state championships," Karn said.

And while Addleman acknowledges how much fun it would be to make a return to state, that's not what she misses the most.

"Just getting to know the girls and the coaches better," she said. "They were trying to help us improve and they were excited for all of us. I think we were going to be a really good team."

Addleman's favorite was the relay.

She may be done with track, but Addelman's basketball career will continue at Pima College. She's leaning toward a major in business or communications, but says that's open to change.

"I'm so excited. It's going to be great," Addleman said. "I'm excited to meet all the people and the coaches who want to help us get better."

With Addleman's multiple state appearances for both track and basketball, she's got a vault of memories to cherish.