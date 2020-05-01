Spring Stars: Rincon/University tennis star Ethan Lee turns focus inward during coronavirus shutdown

That's right, Lee said "positives." For him, the quarantine has provided a chance for Lee to improve his tennis game. He has signed on with a new tennis coach and is working out on a friend's private court in the hopes of taking the next step.

"I've been really, really fortunate. It's one of the good things I”ll take away from this break," Lee said. "I have so much more time to train, lift, stay in shape and get in better shape. I'm already starting to see an upturn in my game."

Lee has been a regular fixture on tennis courts around town since he was 4 years old, when his grandmother introduced him to the game.

"Hours we'd spend on the neighborhood court," Lee said. "She'd hand-feed me balls and they'd go everywhere."

These days, the balls go where Lee wants them to. And while some students have struggled to adjust to a new stay-at-home school schedule, Lee has embraced it.

With early morning runs, late night workouts and a new focus on nutrition, Lee said that his current schedule, along with advice from the new coach, has allowed him to improve.