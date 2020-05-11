Spring Stars: Rio Rico's Briana Garcilazo eager to continue softball career, pursue nursing degree at Mesa Community College

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school was asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.
Like most athletes, 18-year-old Briana Garcilazo has had to adjust her workout and training to accommodate coronavirus-related restrictions.
That means going back to basics and creating home workouts to keep her in game-shape.
But what Garcilazo, a graduating senior at Rio Rico High School, has that most other athletes don't are a couple of makeshift teammates — 14-and 21-year-old sisters — to help her stay sharp.
"When this all started, we were going kind of crazy, thinking 'What do we do?,'" Garcilazo said. "Now, we kind of have a routine with workout plans that we’ve been doing basically every day."
Softball is something of a family tradition, as both of her sisters also play. Garcilazo, a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder on Rio Rico's team, will be continuing her career in college, signing on to play with Mesa Community College next year.
She's looking forward to heading north in August and starting nursing school, saying she wants to become a scrub nurse and assist with surgeries.
"I wanted to be a surgeon, but then I thought maybe I didn’t want all the pressure on me," Garcilazo said. "But I knew I wanted to be in the OR so I thought that this would be kind of perfect."
Garcilazo also wasn't the only member of her family who saw their senior softball season come to an early close. Her older sister Ari was in her final year at Arizona Christian University when the pandemic broke out and students were sent home.
"She was playing her last season also, only her whole softball career ended like this," Garcilazo said.
Briana Garcilazo started playing softball at age 5, and was talented enough that she played all four years on the Hawks' varsity team. Her grades and leadership at school earned her a Heisman Scholarship nomination, with school officials saying she is dedicated to academics and always helps her teammates and classmates be the best that they can be.
And with all that she missed out on this spring — including pep rallies and spirit week, which made up some of her favorite high school memories — the one thing Garcilazo is missing the most is getting to see her friends and teammates on a regular basis.
"We always end up getting closer throughout the season, but this year we just had a really close bond from the start," Garcilazo said. "We only got two games in for our season, but we’ve been doing Zoom calls every Thursday where the whole team talks and catches up."
And while the "Brady Bunch"-style block grid of Zoom is doing the trick for now, it's just not the same.
"Being on the field with them is definitely different than being on a Zoom call," Garcilazo said with a laugh.
