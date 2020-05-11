Spring Stars: Rio Rico's Briana Garcilazo eager to continue softball career, pursue nursing degree at Mesa Community College

"I wanted to be a surgeon, but then I thought maybe I didn’t want all the pressure on me," Garcilazo said. "But I knew I wanted to be in the OR so I thought that this would be kind of perfect."

Garcilazo also wasn't the only member of her family who saw their senior softball season come to an early close. Her older sister Ari was in her final year at Arizona Christian University when the pandemic broke out and students were sent home.

"She was playing her last season also, only her whole softball career ended like this," Garcilazo said.

Briana Garcilazo started playing softball at age 5, and was talented enough that she played all four years on the Hawks' varsity team. Her grades and leadership at school earned her a Heisman Scholarship nomination, with school officials saying she is dedicated to academics and always helps her teammates and classmates be the best that they can be.

And with all that she missed out on this spring — including pep rallies and spirit week, which made up some of her favorite high school memories — the one thing Garcilazo is missing the most is getting to see her friends and teammates on a regular basis.