Spring Stars: Sahuaro's Izzabela Goerke traded horses for life as a 'Lope: She'll start at GCU this fall

And while she may feel like a kid, her major choice of cyber security is quite the opposite.

"I got interested in it in computer science class. Pretty much it was just a bunch of coding and we'd make games," Goerke said, adding that her teacher sparked her interest in cyber security. "I'm thinking about taking it to the military after college, but I'm not sure."

Goerke is excited to head up to GCU and continue her softball career. A four-year varsity player with the Cougars, Goerke was named All-Region and All-Southern Arizona several times.

Her junior year at Sahuaro, she hit a .385 batting average and landed five home runs. Before this season was cut short, Goerke was batting .551 and had already tied her home run count for last year.

With graduation up in the air — "We're supposed to have graduation in June, but I'm not sure if it's going to happen still," she said — Goerke is thankful for her imminent club softball season.

"This will be my last season ever playing club, and I've done it since in fourth grade," Goerke said. And while it's her last season playing club, it's only her second with the Storm. Goerke played with the Oro Valley Suncats from middle school through until her junior year.