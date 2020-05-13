Spring Stars: Salpointe Catholic volleyball star Abigail Russell eager to hit the beach, work on her game before joining Wildcats

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school was asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.

Abigail Russell's parents had one firm rule while she was growing up: Their daughter always had to play both a sport and an instrument.

As a result, the 17-year-old Russell has spent time plucking the strings of the banjo (for her grandpa) and learning how belt out some tunes on the harmonica. Now, she gets her music fix through the guitar.

"I used to be in a couple bands when younger, but then sports got crazy," Russell said.

To fulfill her sports requirement, Russell got her start with competitive track and field, and even tried out some hip-hop dance lessons along the way.

When Russell was 10, she discovered volleyball and fell in love. Her brief flirtation with track, dancing and everything else was over.

"I've done indoor volleyball since 10, so about seven years I’ve been playing," Russell said. "My sophomore year I quit my indoor club team, and started only playing with my school. That was kind of like me committing to beach volleyball full-time."