Spring Stars: Salpointe Catholic volleyball star Abigail Russell eager to hit the beach, work on her game before joining Wildcats

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school was asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.
Abigail Russell's parents had one firm rule while she was growing up: Their daughter always had to play both a sport and an instrument.
As a result, the 17-year-old Russell has spent time plucking the strings of the banjo (for her grandpa) and learning how belt out some tunes on the harmonica. Now, she gets her music fix through the guitar.
"I used to be in a couple bands when younger, but then sports got crazy," Russell said.
To fulfill her sports requirement, Russell got her start with competitive track and field, and even tried out some hip-hop dance lessons along the way.
When Russell was 10, she discovered volleyball and fell in love. Her brief flirtation with track, dancing and everything else was over.
"I've done indoor volleyball since 10, so about seven years I’ve been playing," Russell said. "My sophomore year I quit my indoor club team, and started only playing with my school. That was kind of like me committing to beach volleyball full-time."
Russell, a senior, has been on Salpointe Catholic High School's varsity indoor volleyball and beach volleyball teams since she was a freshman. In that time, she earned three state titles — two for indoor and one for beach — and several runner-ups.
Russell was also the team's captain and MVP for two seasons. She was looking at a third MVP before her season was cut short.
"Not only is she an amazing volleyball player, but she has been a mentor and is loved by her teammates," said Heather Moore Martin, Salpointe's indoor and beach volleyball coach.
Tucson hasn't seen the last of Russell: She has signed to play beach volleyball at the UA. While she loves both the indoor and outdoors versions of her sport, beach takes top billing.
Russell said beach volleyball has "immediate perks," starting with an obvious one.
"You play on a beach most of the time, on the California coast," she said. "You don’t wear shoes."
In fact, she joked, a swimsuit, sunscreen and sunglasses are all you need.
Russell is disappointed she missed out on her senior season with the Lancers' beach team, but she's grateful for the memories her final indoor season provided. Her Senior Night match against rival Catalina Foothills was unforgettable.
"Senior Night for indoor was absolutely the best Senior Night I could have had," Russell said "All my family and friends were there. You know, that big crowd of people you see at special occasions."
Salpointe lost the third set 25-22, falling behind two sets to one, then took the fourth set 25-15. Whoever captured the fifth set would win the match.
"Somehow we were tied and I was serving, and then it was game point," Russell said. "My coach told me to serve short, which was kind of random, but I got an ace and then we won and it was the best night ever."
The 15-13 win in the fifth set capped a big night for Russell. She finished with a match-high 21 kills and seven aces, and added 17 digs. She finished her high school career as Salpointe's all-time kills leader in indoor volleyball.
Russell said she's looking forward to making more memories on the UA's beach team, which will include three of her onetime club teammates: Miranda Erro, Alex Parkhurst and Summer McDonough. (Parkhurst also went to Salpointe).
In the meantime, Russell ahas been focusing on staying busy and fit.
"I’ve been trying to run every day, but it doesn’t always work out because I get a little lazy," Russell said. "I've been going on bike rides with family, watching movies, doing homework, playing guitar and baking. I've been baking like crazy."
Also a bit of an artist, Russell has also been experimenting with block print. But with all that she's doing to stay busy, it still isn't the same.
"I definitely miss hanging out with my friends Friday nights," Russell said. "Having a bonfire outside or just going on adventures."
She's also hopeful for a summer season with her club team, and they already has a practice set for the first Tuesday post-quarantine (whenever that is). With the summer tournament season on the horizon, Russell is hopeful that 2020 won't be a complete loss in terms of volleyball.
"I'm not sure what’s going to happen with that, but I do have potential practices ahead," Russell said.
Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191. Twitter: @caitlincschmidt
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!