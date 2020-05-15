Spring Stars: Salpointe Catholic's Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage caught on quickly after being asked to switch positions

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school was asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.

On Feb. 28, 2019, Salpointe junior Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage was coming off the high of helping lead her softball team to a state championship the spring before.

At the start of the game — the Lancers' regular season opener — Aguilar-Beaucage ran out of the dugout and took her position at second base, where she'd spent the previous two seasons.

At the start of the fourth inning, coach Amy Rocha asked Aguilar-Beaucage move behind the plate and play catcher.

"Without hesitation, Anj smiled and said, 'Of course, Coach,'" Rocha said. "The next day we bought her gear and she wore it every day as she led her team to Hillenbrand (Stadium) for another state title in 2019."

While she didn't get the chance to make it a three-peat, Aguilar-Beaucage will be taking her talents — and her winning attitude — to Grand Canyon University in the fall, where she's hoping to make a return to middle infield.