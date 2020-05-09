Spring Stars: Santa Rita star Candice Pocase has been singular sensation in multiple sports

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school was asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.
If you've followed sports at Santa Rita High School over the past several years, you're probably familiar with the Pocase family.
The 17-year-old Pocase triplets — Candice, Josiah and Sharayah — all participate in sports at Santa Rita. And between the three of them, they've made an appearance on nearly all of the school's teams.
Candice Pocase just might be the best of the three, according to Santa Rita's athletic coordinator.
"In my 20 years of coaching, Candice is one of the most hardworking, dedicated, coachable and fun athletes that I have had the honor to coach," said Luis Blanco, who is also Pocase's track coach. "The words 'no' and 'can't' are not in her athletic vocabulary.
Instead, according to Blanco, Pocase's repertoire includes phrases like "One more," "I need to work harder," and, "Is that it?"
In her three years at Santa Rita, Candice Pocase has been a member of the football, cross country, track and wrestling teams.
The timeline is impressive: She played varsity football as a freshman, but decided to leave "considering how dangerous it is."
She says she still thinks about going back, but doesn't want to risk getting hurt.
Later in her freshman year, Pocase advanced to the state championships for pole vault.
"It was the best thing ever," Pocase said. "I never knew you could go that far in sports."
She repeated the trip as a sophomore and would have likely gone back this year if not for the coronavirus pandemic. Her record for pole vault is currently an even 8 feet; her best high jump is 4 feet 2 inches. (She also competes in the 800 meters and 3,200 meters).
As a sophomore, Pocase also went to the state qualifying meet with Santa Rita's wrestling team. Wresting just might be her favorite sport.
"I enjoy the physical contact and it seems very emotional" Pocase said. "I even got my sister to try out wrestling with me, and she quite enjoyed it. She might do it too."
Sharayah Pocase already has a pretty full sports schedule, playing on Santa Rita's volleyball, basketball and softball teams. Josaiah Pocase plays for the Eagles' football team.
Candice Pocase and her siblings are helping each other stay fit during the quarantine, though she goes running on her own every once in awhile.
Pocase clears her head during the miles-long run. Se, she's also a state qualifier in cross country.
It's no surprise that her favorite high school memories (so far) have revolved around sports.
"(My coaches) make it memorable," Pocase said. "They’ve each been special in their own way, but (Coach Blanco)...he’s gone to every state tournament I’ve ever gone to."
And in case you thought Candice Pocase hasn't participated in enough sports to be considered well-rounded, she's also well acquainted with soccer, having played it as a kid.
"But girls are kind of drama, so I'd rather stay out of that," she said.
In the long-term, Pocase said she's is considering a career in construction. She's excelled in electricity and carpentry classes at school.
But now, though, she's just trying to get through the next few months.
"I'm kind of just ready to get out there," Pocase said of her plans post-quarantine. "This is my last year and I just want to beat everything you can."
Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191. Twitter: @caitlincschmidt
