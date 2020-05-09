Spring Stars: Santa Rita star Candice Pocase has been singular sensation in multiple sports

She says she still thinks about going back, but doesn't want to risk getting hurt.

Later in her freshman year, Pocase advanced to the state championships for pole vault.

"It was the best thing ever," Pocase said. "I never knew you could go that far in sports."

She repeated the trip as a sophomore and would have likely gone back this year if not for the coronavirus pandemic. Her record for pole vault is currently an even 8 feet; her best high jump is 4 feet 2 inches. (She also competes in the 800 meters and 3,200 meters).

As a sophomore, Pocase also went to the state qualifying meet with Santa Rita's wrestling team. Wresting just might be her favorite sport.

"I enjoy the physical contact and it seems very emotional" Pocase said. "I even got my sister to try out wrestling with me, and she quite enjoyed it. She might do it too."

Sharayah Pocase already has a pretty full sports schedule, playing on Santa Rita's volleyball, basketball and softball teams. Josaiah Pocase plays for the Eagles' football team.

Candice Pocase and her siblings are helping each other stay fit during the quarantine, though she goes running on her own every once in awhile.