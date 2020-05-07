Spring Stars: Sierra Vista Buena's Jesse Avina aiming high

Avina is staying busy during the coronavirus quarantine. In addition to taking online courses, he's working as a delivery driver for Postmates and keeping fit.

"The park here has little workout circuits," Avina said. "And I play lot of basketball. I'm not the best, but I try and it's good cardio."

And while many of the nation's teenagers are likely reveling in the extra video game time that the quarantine is providing, Avina is decidedly low-tech.

"I honestly hate most video games," Avina said. "But I love to be outside enjoying and seeing the beauty in nature. I love to see different different places and I like to travel."

With his track season cut short and high school unceremoniously over, Avina is looking forward to getting through the next few months so he can start the next chapter of his life.

And although Avina didn't get the memory of a final meet or practice with his Buena teammates, he cherishes the memory of the last football game he played: A 49-36 loss to Peoria Sunrise Mountain in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

"Even though it put us out of the playoffs and we lost and that was devastating, it was a great memory to see everyone and how much they cared for us. It was very emotional," Avina said.