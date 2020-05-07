Spring Stars: Sierra Vista Buena's Jesse Avina aiming high

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school was asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.
Sierra Vista Buena High School senior Jesse Avina has a history of aiming high. A javelin thrower, he mastered the skill in a matter of years.
So it's no surprise that after college, he'll be taking to the skies. Avina, 17, is planning to join the Air Force after he earns his four-year degree. He'll start this fall by enrolling at Paradise Valley Community College.
Phoenix will be a big change for the Sierra Vista teen, who's looking forward to moving to a bigger city. Avina hopes to continue his throwing career at Paradise Valley, having already signed with the track team.
"The first thing I’m looking forward to doing (post-quarantine) is meeting my coach at Paradise Valley," Avina said. "Hopefully he’ll run me through a little workout and tell me what to improve on so I can come back and get to work."
Avina, who also played defensive end and tight end for the Colts' football team, is an achiever on the field an in the classroom, according to his track coach, Roger Bristow.
"He is a true student of the game in sports and academically," Bristow said. "Jesse works to understand and master the event and position as well as the topic in the classroom. Above all of that, Jesse is a wonderful human being."
Avina is staying busy during the coronavirus quarantine. In addition to taking online courses, he's working as a delivery driver for Postmates and keeping fit.
"The park here has little workout circuits," Avina said. "And I play lot of basketball. I'm not the best, but I try and it's good cardio."
And while many of the nation's teenagers are likely reveling in the extra video game time that the quarantine is providing, Avina is decidedly low-tech.
"I honestly hate most video games," Avina said. "But I love to be outside enjoying and seeing the beauty in nature. I love to see different different places and I like to travel."
With his track season cut short and high school unceremoniously over, Avina is looking forward to getting through the next few months so he can start the next chapter of his life.
And although Avina didn't get the memory of a final meet or practice with his Buena teammates, he cherishes the memory of the last football game he played: A 49-36 loss to Peoria Sunrise Mountain in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
"Even though it put us out of the playoffs and we lost and that was devastating, it was a great memory to see everyone and how much they cared for us. It was very emotional," Avina said.
While he's excited to continue his javelin career at Paradise Valley, Avina said he'll miss his days playing football. He calls it his favorite of the two sports.
"They both have their ups and downs, but football is a team sport," Avina said. "There's a lot of team bonding in the sport and I made more friends through football."
Bristow calls Avia the consummate citizen, saying he's is intelligent, athletic and kind.
He's also forward-thinking, biding his time until that first meeting with his new track coach and the instruction he's hopeful to bring back to Sierra Vista.
"Once I have that, I’ll have a good plan and a clear vision of what I need to do," Avina said.
It seems as if he already has it.
