Spring Stars: Tanque Verde's Amanda Robinson on the front lines during pandemic shutdown

A true team player, Robinson checked with her coach when she was offered the job at Brookdale. She wanted to make sure the new job wouldn't conflict with tennis.

Robinson plans to pursue a career in the medical profession. In the fall, Robinson will begin training to become a diagnostic medical stenographer at Pima Medical Institute in Phoenix. She learned about the program though a family friend, and said she "thought it would be a pretty interesting and helpful job."

Robinson wants to continue playing tennis in some capacity while she's enrolled in the two-year program, but only time will tell. She's also hoping to catch up with her Palo Verde teammates one last time before she leaves town.

"The thing I missed most in all this is definitely all the relationships that I built with my teammates," Robinson said. "They became such great friends of mine and I miss getting to see them and practice with them and doing what I expected to do that got cut short, which is really hard."

Robinson said she cherishes the opportunities provided to her at Tanque Verde, including her time as vice president of the SkillsUSA club, three years of photography classes and the friendships she made on and off the tennis team.